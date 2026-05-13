Amul milk prices hiked by ₹2 per litre amid rising input costs

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), marketer of milk and milk products under the Amul brand, has increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by ₹2 per litre across major milk-selling variants and packs in India with effect from Thursday, it said in a release.

The increase of ₹2 per litre translates into an increase of around 2.5-3.5 per cent per litre, which the federation said is lower than average food inflation. The dairy major said it has not undertaken any price increase since May last year.

“This price hike is being done due to increase in overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year. Our member unions have also increased farmers’ procurement price by ₹30 per kg fat, which is a 3.7 per cent increase over May 2025,” it said in the release.

Amul, as a policy, passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to milk producers. “The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and encourage them for higher milk production,” GCMMF added.