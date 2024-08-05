Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Around 337,900 MW power capacity likely to be added by 2032: MoS Power

Total generation capacity increased by 79.5 per cent from 248,554 MW in March 2014 to 446,190 MW in June 2024, he said, adding that 'total anticipated capacity addition by 2032 will be 337,900 MW'

Power grid

Of the total anticipated capacity addition, 80,000 MW will be thermal, 25,010 MW hydropower, 14,300 MW nuclear and 50,760 MW of pump storage plants (PSP) capacity: Naik | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A total of 337,900 MW power generation capacity is likely to be added in the country by 2032, Parliament was informed on Monday.
About 214,237 megawatt (MW) of electricity generation capacity was added in the last ten years, Union Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The total generation capacity increased by 79.5 per cent from 248,554 MW in March 2014 to 446,190 MW in June 2024, he said, adding that "the total anticipated capacity addition by 2032 will be 337,900 MW".
Of the total anticipated capacity addition, 80,000 MW will be thermal, 25,010 MW hydropower, 14,300 MW nuclear and 50,760 MW of pump storage plants (PSP) capacity, the minister said.
Further, 510 MW of small hydro capacity is expected to be added by 2032, besides 143,980 MW of solar power and 23,340 MW of wind power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Data centres turn to renewable energy sources as power demand surges

Record temperatures scorch eastern China, driving up power demand

Coal doesn't make sense in today's environment: Avaada group chairman

Thermax Q1 results: Net profit jumps 82% to Rs 109 cr, revenue up 13%

Power Grid stock hits new high on strong outlook; zooms 53% so far in CY24

Topics : Power Sector Power capacity in India Power ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon