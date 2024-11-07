Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Asian tea producers eyeing 'untapped' African mkt for exports: ATA chairman

Asian tea producers eyeing 'untapped' African mkt for exports: ATA chairman

Africa is a huge untapped and unpenetrated market. The existing export markets of Europe have become saturated, said Hemant Bangur, chairman of Asian Tea Alliance

Tea industry on edge as Iran-Israel tensions threaten export revival

Representational Image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tea producers of Asia are now targeting the 'untapped' African market to shore up exports for which they plan to work out a strategy in this regard.

Hemant Bangur, chairman of Asian Tea Alliance (ATA), said there is a need to tap the African market.

ATA countries include India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

"Africa is a huge untapped and unpenetrated market. The existing export markets of Europe have become saturated. Asian tea producers consider Africa as a focussed market and we will work towards this", Bangur, also the chairman of the Indian Tea Association (ITA), told reporters.

Bangur said that the ATA also strongly discourage the promotion of genetically modified clones in the tea industry.

 

"The alliance countries will collaborate to produce more climate resilient clones to produce sustainable tea. The industry also plans to promote regenerative agriculture which will focus on water retention and carbon sequestration," he said.

More From This Section

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Most urban Indians aspire to own homes, prefer home loans: Report

BS BFSI

Crisis brewing? BS BFSI experts raise alarm on affordable housing supply

Telecommunications

Telecom issue: NCLAT dismisses petitions, says IBC to prevail over Trai Act

FMCG

Rural demand lifts FMCG sector to 5.7% growth in July-Sept: NielsenIQ

Palm oil

India's veg oil imports likely to decline further in 2024-25, says SEA

Bangur said that there is a global oversupply of tea for which there is a need to increase consumption, adding that Africa seems to look like a bright destination for this.

"There is a need to promote generic promotion of tea in the African continent, particularly the western part", he said.

The alliance is also looking at creating opportunities and sustainable production as well as increasing consumption of tea, managing director of Solidaridad Asia, Shatadru Chattopadhyay, said.

Solidaridad Asia is the convenor of ATA, which held its fourth meet in the metropolis on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumTea industry on edge as Iran-Israel tensions threaten export revival

Tea industry on edge as Iran-Israel tensions threaten export revival

Tea, tea leaves

Tea industry seeks higher Rodtep rates to make exports competitive overseas

Tea, tea leaves

Tea prices soar as heatwaves, floods slash output in key producing regions

PremiumTea, tea leaves

Erratic rainfall brews challenges for North India tea output, prices up

Tea, tea leaves

North Indian tea output may be hit by 60 million kgs till June: TAI

Topics : Indian tea industry tea exporters Tea industry Tea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon