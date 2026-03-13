Friday, March 13, 2026 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Bombay HC seeks Centre's response on LPG cylinder supply shortage plea

Bombay HC seeks Centre's response on LPG cylinder supply shortage plea

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has sought the Centre's response on a plea by LPG distributors alleging shortages in the supply of domestic cooking gas cylinders

Bombay High Court (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bombay High Court (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday sought a response from the Union government, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Confidence Petroleum India Limited on a petition by six distributors alleging a shortage in the supply of domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders. 
A Division Bench of Justice Anil S Kilor and Justice Raj D Wakode passed the order while hearing a plea by six LPG distributors associated with Confidence Petroleum India Limited, seeking directions for increased allocation of household cooking gas cylinders. The matter has been listed for further hearing on Monday. 
Pending further consideration, the Bench directed that the storage and distribution of domestic LPG cylinders must strictly adhere to the policy framework laid down by the Central government. 
 
According to the petitioners, the company had failed to increase the supply of domestic cylinders despite policy directions issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas prioritising LPG availability for household consumption.
 
The distributors claimed that several representations were made requesting the company to suspend LPG exports and divert production to the domestic market, but no effective steps were taken.

Also Read

More than 10 million barrels of Russian crude have already been bought | Image: Bloomberg

West Asia conflict unlikely to dent India's macro outlook: Economistspremium

oil, barrel, oil barrel

West Asia crisis: Fuel shortages choke factory output, disrupt food supplypremium

Air India

IndiGo, Air India seek relief from govt as Iran conflict raises costs

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, fertilizers

Use West Asia crisis to push fertiliser reforms in India: ICRIER paper

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

LPG production up 30%, fuel supply stable, says govt amid West Asia crisis

 
The distributors attributed the supply disruption to the ongoing Iran-Israel-US conflict, which they said has affected the global crude oil supply chain and slowed the movement of crude oil from major producing countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Syria, thereby impacting LPG production and supply.
 
The conflict in West Asia has also disrupted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route through which a significant share of global oil and gas supplies move and on which India relies heavily for its energy imports.
 
Amid rising concerns over energy supply disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the Union government this week invoked the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, to regulate the supply of natural gas in the country.
 
Exercising powers under the law, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, providing that sectors directly affecting large sections of consumers will receive priority in natural gas allocation.
 
Accordingly, piped natural gas supplied to households, compressed natural gas used in vehicles, and natural gas required for LPG production have been placed ahead of other industrial uses. India currently meets about half of its natural gas demand, estimated at around 190 million standard cubic metres per day, through LNG imports, more than 50 per cent of which originate from West Asian producers such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
 
India is also heavily reliant on overseas LPG supplies, importing nearly 60 per cent of its requirement, with about 80 per cent of shipments transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, making the route crucial for the country’s energy security.

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP acquires 24,000 acres in Bundelkhand for industrial developmentpremium

power, electricity

Rajasthan govt directs officials to ensure uninterrupted power in summerpremium

Labour code

New labour codes drive faster growth in group life insurance premiumspremium

amazon

Amazon Air expands to Northeast, adds Guwahati, Kolkata to cargo service

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

Darjeeling tea production at risk as factories face industrial LPG shortage

Topics : Bombay High Court lpg crisis LPG cylinder price West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance