Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Coal India's ECL deploys AI drones to monitor green cover in mining areas

Coal India's ECL deploys AI drones to monitor green cover in mining areas

High-resolution UAV surveys combined with advanced geospatial analytics to objectively evaluate plantation performance and ecological restoration are part of the exercise

mining

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coal India subsidiary Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) on Wednesday said it has deployed AI-driven drones to assess green cover and scientific reclamation of land in its Sonepur-Bazari mining area in West Bengal.

The company said the assessment involved drone-based orthomosaic mapping, GIS- and GPS-enabled spatial validation, vegetation health analysis and ecological surveys for ground verification.

High-resolution UAV surveys combined with advanced geospatial analytics to objectively evaluate plantation performance and ecological restoration are part of the exercise, a company statement said.

The study is being conducted by the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR).

The integrated approach enables a data-driven evaluation of plantation survival rates, canopy development, species composition, spatial distribution and overall reclamation success, the statement said.

 

The use of AI and UAV technologies enhances accuracy, scalability and consistency in environmental monitoring, supporting informed decision-making for mine closure planning and long-term ecological management, the ECL said.

Eastern Coalfields Ltd is a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd and operates in West Bengal and Jharkhand, and was targeting 58 million tonne of coal production in 2025-26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

retail, e-commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

AI adoption highest among Indians: How it is changing shopping trends

telecom, TRAI

Trai empanels RANext as digital connectivity rating agency for buildings

Homes, Property, residential building

Housing sales dip 1% in top-8 cities, average price grows up to 19%: Report

chip

India starts anti-dumping probe into nylon chip imports from China, Russia

green cave

Green cave in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district soon to boost tourismpremium

Topics : Artificial intelligence Coal India ECL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayJana Nayagan Advance BookingICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon