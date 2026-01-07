Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / AI adoption highest among Indians: How it is changing shopping trends

AI adoption highest among Indians: How it is changing shopping trends

AI adoption was highest in India among those surveyed, with 41 per cent consumers using AI shopping tools and 40 per cent planning to use them in the future

Retail industry

79 per cent of Indians said they like having the ability to set strict boundaries for AI assistants. | Image: Redseer

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Artificial intelligence (AI) has transitioned from an enabler to a trusted advisor for consumers, with one in four consumers using generative AI shopping tools in 2025, according to a report by the Capgemini Research Institute.
 
According to the report titled 'What Matters to Today’s Consumer 2026: How AI is transforming value perception', 31 per cent of users globally plan to adopt Gen AI to make their shopping decisions.
 
AI adoption was the highest in India among those surveyed, with 41 per cent of consumers using AI shopping tools and 40 per cent planning to use them in the future.
 

Consumers not willing to pay for AI

Only 19 per cent of shoppers are willing to pay a monthly subscription or a one-time payment for chatbots or virtual shopping assistants. About 23 per cent of Indian respondents said they do not want to pay, while another 23 per cent said they will pay only if the services are bundled with other discounts or rewards.
 
The findings are based on a global survey of 12,000 consumers over the age of 18 in 12 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, conducted in October and November 2025.

Data privacy a key concern

Users are also increasingly concerned about their data when using Gen AI. According to the report, 71 per cent of consumers globally said they are worried about Gen AI data use.
 
In India, 72 per cent cited a lack of clarity around consent and transparency in how generative AI collects and uses personal data, such as browsing history or shopping habits. Additionally, 74 per cent of Indian consumers said brands should clearly inform users when they show AI-generated ads.
 
“Value today goes beyond price and quality; it’s built on fairness, transparency, and emotional connection. Consumers want invisible AI that both empowers informed decisions and seamlessly blends convenience and emotional connection,” said Dreen Yang, global consumer products and retail leader at Capgemini.

Majority users want boundaries

Overall, a majority of shoppers (76 per cent) want to set boundaries for AI assistants, and two-thirds say they trust AI more when it explains the reasons behind its recommendations and actions.
 
According to the report, 79 per cent of Indians said they like having the ability to set strict boundaries for AI assistants, such as spending limits and product categories, among others. About 80 per cent of Indians said they trust a digital assistant more if it suggests new products or deals and explains why it made those choices.

Instagram, YouTube most popular channels

Globally, social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, are the most popular social commerce channels, followed by Facebook and WhatsApp. Of those surveyed, 42 per cent of Indians prefer YouTube, while 41 per cent opted for Instagram.
 
The report also revealed that consumer priorities are shifting in 2026, with fairness emerging as the foundation of consumer value. As consumers are concerned about their diminishing purchasing power and financial uncertainty, they are becoming more deliberate about how they save money and where they choose to spend, it said.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

