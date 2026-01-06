Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India starts anti-dumping probe into nylon chip imports from China, Russia

India starts anti-dumping probe into nylon chip imports from China, Russia

The applicant has alleged that the dumping of Nylon 6 Chips and Granules with relative viscosity (RV) below 3 is impacting the domestic industry

chip

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Commerce Ministry's arm, DGTR, has initiated an anti-dumping probe into imports of nylon chips and granules -- used in the textiles industry, from China and Russia, following a complaint by a domestic manufacturer.

The applicant has alleged that the dumping of Nylon 6 Chips and Granules with relative viscosity (RV) below 3 is impacting the domestic industry.

The applicant, Gujarat Polyfilms, has requested the imposition of anti-dumping duties on imports from China and Russia, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) said in a notification.

It said that the directorate has prima facie found sufficient evidence of dumping from these countries.

 

"The authority, hereby, initiates an anti-dumping investigation," it said.

Also Read

Doctors, prescriptions

Odisha govt imposes law banning strikes as doctors continue OPD boycott

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra govt approves 754 CRDA jobs, orphan pensions, and Krishna marina

jana nayagan

'Jana Nayagan' row: Thalapathy Vijay's final act faces a last-minute twistpremium

Akal Takht Sahib

Akal Takht orders being followed in 328 sacred 'saroops' case: SGPC

Real estate

Foreign investment in real estate falls 16% to $3.65 bn in 2025: Report

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to the domestic player, the DGTR would recommend imposing a levy on imports.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

Countries conduct anti-dumping probes to determine whether a surge in cheap imports has harmed domestic industries.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India, China and Russia are members of the WTO.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duties on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

green cave

Green cave in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district soon to boost tourismpremium

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

DEA creates ₹17 trillion PPP project pipeline for 3 years: FinMinpremium

(From left) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, minister of youth affairs and sports, Rajasthan; Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma; and Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada at the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Conferen

33% growth in artificial intelligence hiring in India: Ashwini Vaishnawpremium

us tariffs

Par panel examines impact of US tariff hikes on key Indian industries

oil, crude oil,

Saudi cuts crude oil prices again amid growing competing suppliespremium

Topics : India News China Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Price TodaySchool Winter Vacation ExtendedMotorola Razr FoldICICI Bank Share
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon