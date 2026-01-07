Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Trai empanels RANext as digital connectivity rating agency for buildings

Trai empanels RANext as digital connectivity rating agency for buildings

The release noted that India's rapid transition into a digital-first economy has made seamless connectivity critical across work, education, banking, healthcare, and entertainment

telecom, TRAI

The ratings will be conducted from a user-centric, real-world perspective, covering key assessment areas.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom regulator Trai has empanelled RANext Technologies as a Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA), to evaluate the digital connectivity infrastructure of properties, a release said on Wednesday.

The ratings will be conducted from a user-centric, real-world perspective, covering key assessment areas including fibre infrastructure standards, in-building connectivity, broadband and Wi-Fi performance within premises and preparedness for future smart technologies.

"...RANext Technologies has been empanelled by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) as a Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA), reinforcing its role in shaping digitally ready real estate across the country," the release said.

As a Trai-authorised rating agency, RANext Technologies will evaluate the digital infrastructure of properties to ensure seamless connectivity and readiness for current and emerging smart technologies.

 

The release noted that India's rapid transition into a digital-first economy has made seamless connectivity critical across work, education, banking, healthcare, and entertainment.

Also Read

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) plan to switch to satellite-based toll collection system will not just eliminate the physical toll booths and the road congestion, but will also offer a significant opportunity to insurance companies

NHAI reaches out to DoT, Trai to improve mobile connectivity on highways

Trai

Trai slaps ₹150 crore penalty on telcos for failing to curb spam calls

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Vodafone Idea gains 10%, Indus Towers hits 52-week high; here's why

telecom, TRAI

Satcom, Vodafone Idea survival, frauds keep telecom sector abuzz in 2025

Telecom, towers

DoT seeks approval to add 23,000 BSNL base stations next financial yearpremium

With nearly one billion users relying on the internet daily and smart homes and offices becoming the norm, digital performance has emerged as a key vector in how buildings are experienced and valued.

Yet, most properties today are not designed or evaluated for digital performance.

"Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies address this gap by assessing in-building digital connectivity and communication systems through a standardised star-rating framework, enabling objective evaluation of a property's digital readiness," the release explained.

In effect, the DCRA framework establishes a standardised, transparent, and unbiased benchmark for developers, property managers, service providers, and homebuyers to assess how digitally equipped a building is. It aims to encourage developers to embed robust digital infrastructure at the design stage and enables buyers, tenants, and enterprises to make informed decisions.

"This is a pivotal step for RANext, positioning us not just as connectivity enablers but also as a trusted authority in evaluating digital infrastructure," said Ankit Goel, Chairman and Founder, Space World Group, the parent company of RANext.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Homes, Property, residential building

Housing sales dip 1% in top-8 cities, average price grows up to 19%: Report

chip

India starts anti-dumping probe into nylon chip imports from China, Russia

green cave

Green cave in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district soon to boost tourismpremium

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

DEA creates ₹17 trillion PPP project pipeline for 3 years: FinMinpremium

(From left) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, minister of youth affairs and sports, Rajasthan; Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma; and Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada at the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Conferen

33% growth in artificial intelligence hiring in India: Ashwini Vaishnawpremium

Topics : telecom services Telecom regulator telecom sector in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayJana Nayagan Advance BookingICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon