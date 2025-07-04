Friday, July 04, 2025 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Coal miners spent ₹3K cr on progressive mine closure in 3 years: Official

Coal miners spent ₹3K cr on progressive mine closure in 3 years: Official

The official said that in the case of non-coal, the state governments have been a bit slow in carrying out mine closure, with the forfeited money available to them through the Indian Bureau of Mines

Coal

India crossed a historic milestone, producing over 1 billion tonnes of coal for the first time in Indian history. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

About Rs 3,000 crore was spent during the last three years by coal mine operators on progressive mine closure in the country due to the efficient work by the Coal Controller, said a senior official on Friday.

Addressing the Indian National Committee of the World Mining Congress (INC WMC) here, V L Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, also said that when it comes to the non-coal sector, the Controller General of the Indian Bureau of Mines is ensuring that all 1,200 mines are undertaking progressive mine closure. 

"They (Coal Controller) have ensured that in the existing, there are about 500 coal mines, and people have spent about Rs 3,000 crore in the last three years on progressive mine closure. That's a big achievement, and all the credit goes to this Coal Controller who has ensured that people spend not only at the end of the coal mine but also every five years," Kantha Rao said.

 

He further said that in the case of non-coal, the state governments have been a bit slow in carrying out mine closure, with the forfeited money available to them through the Indian Bureau of Mines. 

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, in his address, said as many as 500 mineral blocks have been auctioned to date since the auction regime began, while 119 have been auctioned in the last year alone.

Also Read

Coal mine, Coal

Abandoned coal pits turn into fish farms, provide livelihood in Jharkhand

Jharia Coalfield fires

Govt clears revised ₹5,940 crore plan for Jharia Coalfield rehabilitation

Coal

Govt allocates 200 coal blocks, reaffirms push for sectoral reforms

Coal

India's coal import drops 4.4% to 24.95 MT in April, up from March

coal power plant, power plant, energy sector

India coal-fired power output falls at fastest pace in five years in May

Similarly, policy changes have made it easier to do business in mining and encouraged private companies to take part, such as 50-year uniform mining leases, he further said.

"No more delays due to lease renewals, easy transfer of permissions, funding support through the National Mineral Exploration Trust, and the first-time launch of exploration licenses to encourage the private sector," Reddy said. 

As a result of focused efforts, India crossed a historic milestone, producing over 1 billion tonnes of coal for the first time in Indian history.

At the same time, coal imports dropped by 7.9 percent, falling to 243 million tonnes in 2025, Reddy added.

Kishan Reddy launched vision documents on the aluminium and copper sectors separately.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The country's largest hotel chain is expanding to double its portfolio of hotels to over 700 hotels.

IHCL unveils Taj Damdama resort as it eyes double-digit growth in FY26

PremiumNITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer

NITI Aayog backs port hubs and fund for chemicals to curb imports

Premiumgdf

Small is big for PEs, companies as M&As rise to $45.4 billion in H1

Premiumgig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

Early festival season may trigger fresh wave of gig hiring in FY26

Rajiv Memani, chairperson of EY India

Risky to rely on only a few nations for mfg, supply chains: CII President

Topics : coal industry Coal mines mines Mineral blocks Coal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon