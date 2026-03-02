Coal production from captive, commercial mines rises 18.5% in February

Coal production from captive and commercial mines rose 18.51 per cent year-on-year to 20.49 million tonnes (MT) in February 2026, while dispatches reached 17.72 MT during the month, the Ministry of Coal said on Monday.

The Ministry said the sharp increase in output reflects sustained operational momentum and progressive scaling up of mining activities across the sector.

For the financial year 2025–26 up to February, cumulative coal production from captive and commercial mines registered an 11.58 per cent year-on-year growth.

During the same period, cumulative dispatches increased 6.78 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

According to the Ministry, the sustained expansion in production and offtake indicates strengthened operational efficiency, accelerated capacity augmentation and improved coordination across the mining value chain.

The Ministry attributed the improved performance to strategic policy measures, rigorous monitoring and sustained support to stakeholders. It said these interventions have played a pivotal role in expediting operational approvals, enhancing production capacities and driving overall growth in coal output and dispatches.

Reiterating its commitment to harnessing the full potential of captive and commercial coal mining in India, the Ministry said it will focus on maintaining stable production levels, minimising supply disruptions and reinforcing the sector’s role in meeting the country’s increasing energy requirements going forward.