Japan, South Korea flag regulatory hurdles for steel companies in India

Japan and South Korea have raised concerns over regulatory measures affecting their steel companies in India during an interactive session organised by the Ministry of Steel ahead of the Bharat Steel 2026 event, even as the countries reiterated their commitment to expand investments.

Speaking at the session, Japan’s Deputy Chief of Mission Takashi Ariyoshi said Japanese companies were very active in India but also facing some “real” problems. “One instance is the Quality Control Order (QCO) for intermediate steel products. Although the final products have already been certified, because of QCO, additional certification was required for intermediate steel,” he added.

Ariyoshi also flagged issues caused by anti-dumping duties on coke exports to India. “Japan is exporting to India coke which is not produced in India. This export does not affect the internal market of India, but because of these anti-dumping measures, the Japanese steel industry is really facing problems,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, South Korea’s representative highlighted similar regulatory friction, stating that Korean firms usually enjoy good business conditions in India but encounter regulatory hurdles from time to time.

The concerns were raised even as both countries outlined major investment commitments. Ariyoshi highlighted that Nippon Steel Corporation is expanding its Hazira plant in Gujarat with an investment of around ₹1.1 trillion and has decided to build a new steel plant in Uttar Pradesh.

He also said Japan’s JFE Steel Corporation has a 15 per cent stake in JSW Steel and is partnering to invest ₹160 billion in an integrated steel plant in Odisha, along with investments in grain-oriented electrical steel in Karnataka.

The conference, organised by the Ministry of Steel, saw participation from multiple diplomatic missions ahead of Bharat Steel 2026, which the government described as a key platform to strengthen international collaboration across the steel and mining value chain.