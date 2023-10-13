close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Construction equipment sector revenue likely to grow 14-15% in FY24: CRISIL

The increased pace of road construction, which accounts for 40 per cent of the demand for construction equipment, augurs well for the sector's growth

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The revenue for the domestic construction equipment sector is expected to grow by 14-15 per cent in FY24 on the back of the government's focus on infrastructure, Crisil Ratings said on Friday.
Construction activity across the real estate and mining sectors will also play a supportive role, it said.
"Revenue for the domestic construction equipment sector is likely to grow 1415 per cent this fiscal on a high base of 29 per cent in the previous fiscal. This will be driven by continued government focus on infrastructure build-out, especially roads, metros, and railways, including projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP)," the agency said in a statement.
The increased pace of road construction, which accounts for 40 per cent of the demand for construction equipment, augurs well for the sector's growth.
Manufacturers are also witnessing robust demand from the real estate and mining sectors, as well as from contractors of bridge, airport, and metro corridor, said Poonam Upadhyay, Crisil Ratings Director.
"In addition, some amount of pre-buying of equipment is also likely towards the last quarter of this fiscal, with the sector migrating to CEV Stage-V2 emission norms from April 1, 2024, which will increase equipment prices," Upadhyay added.
In volume terms, the sector is projected to achieve all-time high sales of 1.2 lakh units this fiscal, compared to 1.1 lakh units in FY23.
Earthmoving equipment accounted for 70 per cent of sales volume last fiscal, material handling and concrete equipment 22 per cent, while material processing equipment comprised the rest, the report said.

Also Read

Two-wheeler OEMs' revenue likely to rise 13-14% this fiscal: Crisil Ratings

CRISIL upgrades Suzlon Energy ratings to BBB+ with positive outlook

Top 18 Indian states to record revenue growth of 6-8% in FY24: CRISIL

ARPU of Indian telcos to rise 8-10% to Rs 190 this year, says CRISIL

Bank credit growth to dip to 13-13.5% this year from 15.9% in FY23: CRISIL

Waning demand for IT services hits hiring at majors Indian tech companies

47% Indians to spend over Rs 10,000 in upcoming festive season: Report

CDSCO gives 6-month extension to medical device manufacturers for imports

Global residential prices fall but high demand keeps Indian cities costly

Accenture skips pay hikes and promotions in India and Sri Lanka this year

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Construction sector Construction industry manufacturing

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK PreviewGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitNZ vs BAN LIVE SCOREOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon