Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Curbs on import of low-ash metallurgical coke extended for 6 months

Curbs on import of low-ash metallurgical coke extended for 6 months

Government extends curbs on low-ash metallurgical coke imports till June 30, 2026, while allowing free imports of high-ash coke

Steel plant, US Steel plant, Clairton Coke Works

The coke with high-ash content (above 18 per cent) is outside the scope of this restriction | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Wednesday said it is extending import restrictions on low-ash metallurgical coke from January 1 till June 30, 2026.

However, the coke with high-ash content (above 18 per cent) is outside the scope of this restriction.

"Import of low ash metallurgical coke (having ash content below 18 per cent), including coke fines/coke breeze and ultra low Phosphorous metallurgical coke...is restricted from January 1, 2026, till June 30, 2026, and shall be permitted only in accordance..., while imports of metallurgical coke with ash content above 18 per cent and other imports...shall continue to remain free," the directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India diamonds, Diamond industry, Donald Trump, Trump tariffs, Trade tariffs

India's lab-grown diamond market shines brighter with investor backingpremium

AC, air conditioner, inflation

Cooling appliances to get costlier as BEE star ratings norm changes

Emissions rising from a Tata Steel plant in IJmuiden, Netherlands

CBAM may force steel, aluminium exporters to cut prices by 15-22%: GTRI

LNG, NATURAL GAS, OIL SECTOR

India's natural gas consumption seen rising 3-4% in FY27 on demand: Icra

Deeksha Suri, executive director of The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group,

Hotels should follow airlines-like dynamic pricing model: Deeksha Suripremium

Topics : Coke Trade restrictions imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Warren Buffett RetireStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea ShareTop IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon