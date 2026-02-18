Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / DDA removes separate parking charges from flat prices in housing schemes

DDA removes separate parking charges from flat prices in housing schemes

According to a recent order, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has directed that the total cost of parking construction shall be included in the overall project expenditure

DDA will build two-level parking to ease congestion in nearby D6 Mega Housing complex.

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In move that will provide relief to home buyers, the Delhi Development Authority has decided to remove separate parking charges from the total flat price in its housing schemes, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a recent order, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has directed that the total cost of parking construction shall be included in the overall project expenditure.

"No separate or additional cost on account of car garage, scooter garage and covered or uncovered parking shall be included in the total cost of the flat," the order states.

The total cost of constructing parking spaces will now be included in the total expenditure incurred for the housing pockets to calculate the Plinth Area Rate (PAR) of flats, the order added.

 

The order applies for all ongoing projects, including the DDA Karmayogi Awas Yojana 2025 (FCFS), DDA Towering Heights Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2025 (E-Auction), DDA Nagrik Awas Yojana 2026 (FCFS) and the DDA Towering Heights Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2026 (FCFS). All future housing schemes will also follow the pricing structure, the DDA order added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DDA Delhi Development Authority Industry News

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

