NPCI partners with Nvidia to build sovereign AI infra for payments

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday said it had partnered with US deeptech major Nvidia to scale its sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for the payments ecosystem in India.

NPCI said it will use Nvidia’s Nemotron open models to develop a “payments-focused AI foundation model” in alignment with the country’s regulatory and data sovereignty requirements.

This comes at a time when the apex payments body has rolled out UPI Help Assistant, powered by its FiMI (Finance Model for India) small language model that streamlines grievance redressal for users of the real-time payments system.

“As part of the next phase of its AI journey, NPCI aims to evolve from use-case–specific agents to a foundational, scalable AI layer for the payment ecosystem. The proposed model will explore architectures such as Mixture of Experts (MoE) to support high-volume, low-latency payment environments, while gradually expanding capabilities across multilingual datasets and agent-optimised systems,” it said in a statement.

Nvidia’s Nemotron is a family of open models, datasets and technologies used to build agentic AI systems that are designed for advanced reasoning, coding, visual understanding, agentic tasks and information retrieval, among other things.

The models are openly available, according to the company.

NPCI plans to provide a platform to banks, fintechs and payments system participants that can provide workflows around grievance redressal processes and operational intelligence.

“Through this collaboration with Nvidia, NPCI aims to advance AI capabilities designed specifically for India’s payments ecosystem. Drawing from our experience of operating population-scale, real-time payment systems, this initiative is designed to create a sovereign, payments-native AI foundation that strengthens trust, resilience and security, while remaining aligned with India’s regulatory and data sovereignty requirements,” said Vishal Kanvaty, chief technology officer (CTO), NPCI.

The focus would also remain on strengthening the digital public infrastructure for payments.

“India has one of the most advanced digital payment systems in the world that operates at a population scale where trust, resilience and performance are fundamental. With accelerated computing and AI, we aim to strengthen India’s fintech infrastructure while enabling responsible innovation across the ecosystem,” said Vishal Dhupar, managing director, Asia South, Nvidia.