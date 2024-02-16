Sensex (    %)
                        
Defence ministry approves proposal to buy 15 maritime aircrafts: Report

The move will give a boost to Centre's push for 'make in India' initiative in a bid to promote self-reliance in the defence sector and overall economic growth

defence ministry deal

A C 295 aircraft is seen flying. (Photo: Airbus)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

The Defence Ministry has given approval for a proposal to buy nine maritime surveillance aircraft for the Indian Navy and six maritime patrol aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard, the ministry sources said.

The patrol planes would be built upon the indigenously made C-295 transport aircraft and the entire project is estimated to cost around Rs 29,000 crore, the sources said.
Boost to Make in India

The move will give a boost to the Centre’s push for the ‘Make in India’ initiative in a bid to promote self-reliance in the defence sector and overall economic growth.

More details are awaited.  

The development comes as the Centre is closely monitoring the developments in the wake of the West Asia tensions due to the Israel-Palestine conflict. It also followed days after a Chinese survey vessel reached Maldives, prompting India to keep a close eye on the Indian Ocean Region.

Chinese vessel reaches Maldives

Notably, a Chinese dual-use survey ship entered Male seaport in the first week of February, at a time when India-Maldives are going through a rough diplomatic patch.

The Chinese Navy has been extremely active in the IOR region last year, with Beijing deploying about 23 warships in the region. Additionally, 11 Chinese research ships were also spotted in the IOR last year.

In a bid to boost the defence capabilities, the Centre has set the target of achieving defence manufacturing worth Rs 1.75 trillion, including defence exports of Rs 35,000 crore by the year 2024-25.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

