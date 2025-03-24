Monday, March 24, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / DGCA directs airlines to inform passengers of rights via SMS, WhatsApp

DGCA directs airlines to inform passengers of rights via SMS, WhatsApp

The DGCA said airlines must share the passenger charter link via SMS or WhatsApp when a ticket is booked and display it on tickets and websites to inform passengers of their rights

Flight, plane, Airplane

The DGCA asked the airlines to implement it by March 27, 2025. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed all airlines to actively inform passengers about their rights and passenger-centric regulations.  
 
According to the DGCA's directive, airlines must share the online link to the passenger charter, available on the Ministry of Civil Aviation's website, via SMS or WhatsApp when a ticket is booked. This information should be prominently displayed on airline tickets and websites to ensure passengers are aware of their rights.
 
The DGCA issued this directive on March 7, requiring airlines to implement it by March 27, 2025. SpiceJet has already made the necessary updates, while other airlines are in the process of modifying their systems to enhance communication regarding passenger rights, including flight delays, cancellations, denied boarding, and baggage issues. Several airlines have confirmed that they will comply with the guidelines as soon as possible.
   
IndiGo has informed the regulator that passengers booking tickets can access the passenger charter by clicking on the ‘Click Here’ link located in the right-hand panel under the "Notes" section. This link directs them to the DGCA's PDF file.
 
The passenger charter is also available on IndiGo’s website under the ‘Quick Links’ section for easy access.

Also Read

HaveUS Aerotech

HaveUs Aerotech gets EASA nod for facilities in Delhi, Gurugram, Bangalore

PremiumDelhi airport, Airport

DGCA, IIT audit findings put Terminal 2 on the repair runway: DIAL

indigo airlines, indigo

DGCA probes tail strike incident involving IndiGo plane at Chennai airport

PremiumThe roof of Delhi airport's T1 collapsed amid heavy rainfall on June 28, 2024, killing one and injuring eight | File: PTI

Rain not sole culprit: IIT panel's verdict on Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport

Air India Express

DGCA fined Air India Express ₹30 lakh in Dec 2024 for rule violation

 

Airfare data dispute

 
The DGCA and Indian airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, are at odds over a directive requiring carriers to provide detailed airfare data from the past two years.
 
The regulator has requested comprehensive passenger fare information, including booking dates and base fares, to examine pricing trends following public concerns over high airfares during peak travel periods. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), DGCA’s digitisation partner, has been tasked with analyzing the data, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
However, airlines have opposed sharing this information, arguing that it is commercially sensitive and proprietary.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Joydeep Ghosh, partner and life sciences and healthcare industry leader at Deloitte India

Manpower acquisition, retention biggest challenge in R&D GCCs: Expert

PremiumCCI

CCI likely to widen the ambit of probe into ad-media firms' cartel issue

PremiumAyodhya airport

AAI plans to invest Rs 1,625 crore to expand Ayodhya airport capacity

PremiumBuilding on its case to transform India's state-owned ports into self-reliant commercial entities, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is considering expanding the autonomy of major ports in making decisions regarding capital expenditure (c

Going local for global: Bharat Global Ports to test waters at home first

Premiumresult, q1, q2, q3, q4

Q4 results preview: Macro headwinds cloud IT firms' growth outlook

Topics : DGCA Indian airlines IndiGo Air India India Aviation BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon