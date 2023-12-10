Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

DGCA to issue framework in 2024 to boost female presence in aviation cos

About 15 per cent of Indian pilots are women, the highest globally. Vikram Dev Dutt noted that within the DGCA, 11 per cent of the workforce consists of women

civil aviation

Representative image

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 07:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) plans to release a framework in early 2024 to encourage Indian aviation sector entities to expand their female workforce, its Chief Vikram Dev Dutt said on Saturday.

"There are a lot of thought processes which are churning. A lot of it will see the light of the day in early next year when we will come up with a framework for the DGCA in terms of what we would do for gender which is beyond paper and official circular," Dutt said in his speech at ‘Women in Aviation India’ awards ceremony. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"As a regulator, we feel that we have a larger responsibility in terms of nudging the private environment. So how that nudge would come and what kind of framework, we would welcome suggestions from all of you because we are not the repositories of all the wisdom in the world. And when you break new ground, and when you enter unchartered territory, I think it is essential that we take all the right steps in the manner it should be taken," he added.

About 15 per cent of Indian pilots are women, the highest globally. Dutt noted that within the DGCA, 11 per cent of the workforce consists of women.

He stated that the statistics tell only one part of the story and to better understand gender-related issues, he has been informally brainstorming with his female employees.

"All of us know that Covid-19 was one of the most trying times for aviation the world over, and in terms of representation of women in meaningful decision-making positions, I think we still have a long way to go," Dutt noted.

Part of the problem may be the embedded patriarchy in the male mindset, something which is an attitudinal thing that needs to be tackled at the larger level, he said. "Systemically, as a regulator when we look within, we first thought that we should show the mirror to ourselves, within our organisation," he mentioned.

Also Read

Govt slaps penalty on four firms that failed to hire female directors

DGCA sends show cause notice to Air India for flouting civil aviation norms

Employment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs

India becoming hub for technology workforce of GCCs: Sarah Pearse

Parties in Telangana highlight women-centric schemes to woo female voters

Govt working to ensure export sector becomes self-sustaining: Piyush Goyal

DGCA plans to come out with framework on gender issues early next year

Hospitality industry expects hiring to speed up after robust growth in 2023

FTA with Britain, EU will be a game changer for domestic industry: AEPC

Office space demand may fall 18-22% this CY: Credai-CRE Matrix


The DGCA, in August this year set up a four-member committee to provide suggestions for achieving gender equality in the aviation sector in India. The four senior officers appointed as members of the committee are Survita Saxena, Director (Operations); RP Kashyap, Director (Training); Pavan Malviya, Deputy Director (Administration); and Kavita Singh, Deputy Director (Aircraft Engineering Directorate). 

As per the order, this committee will issue its order by February next year. The committee's formation aligns with the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) commitment to fostering women's participation and striving to attain a balanced representation of 50-50 (women-men) by 2030 at all professional and higher employment levels within the global aviation sector.

Topics : Coronavirus DGCA Aviation sector women pilot

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 07:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon