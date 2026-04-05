'DPDP rollout to enhance enterprise accountability, compliance standards'

Rollout of the Digital Personal Data Protection framework will make organisations more accountable and consequently raise their compliance standards, a top official of 63SATS Cybertech said.

63SATS Cybertech, Managing Director, CEO & CIO, Neehar Pathare said under the DPDP regime, cybersecurity will no longer remain just a technical function but a critical pillar of risk management and business resilience.

"As India advances into a new era of digital governance with the rollout of the Digital Personal Data Protection framework, organisations are being held to significantly higher standards of accountability and compliance. In this environment, cybersecurity is no longer just a technical function but a critical pillar of risk management and business resilience," Pathare said.

To advance cybersecurity adoption, 63SATS Cybertech has renewed its strategic title partnership with CyberSec India Expo 2026 for the second consecutive year.

"Our continued partnership with CyberSec India Expo reflects our commitment to driving industry-wide alignment with evolving regulatory mandates, while fostering meaningful conversations around building secure, compliant, and future-ready digital ecosystems," he said.

The expo, scheduled for April 23-24, 2026, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.