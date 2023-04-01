From sales point of view UP in top-3 states in India: iQOO CEO Nipun Marya

Terming Uttar Pradesh as an important investment destination, chief executive officer of Smartphone company iQOO Nipun Marya said from the sales point of view, the state figures in top-three for the company in the country.

Marya, who was in the state capital on Friday, told PTI, "Right from the beginning, Vivo group has deeply invested in UP.

"All of our phones, which we sell in India, are made in India, and they are made in our Greater Noida factory. In this Greater Noida factory, we have a capacity of making 50 million phones in one year. And approximate employment, which we are able to generate in this factory is 10,000 people."



He further said, "for us, UP is a very important investment destination, and because strategically, we have set up our factory here, we are continuously producing phones not only for just brand --- Vivo, but for two brands Vivo and iQOO."



"UP from the sales point of view is in the top-3 states in India. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are number 1 and number 2," he said.

In a statement, he said that the brand has registered 440 per cent year-on-year growth in online sales volume in Uttar Pradesh, making the state one of the highest revenue contributors in India.

The company has witnessed a 233 per cent increase in sales in the state vis-a-vis last year.

Uttar Pradesh was one of the leading markets contributing 12 per cent to the iQOO Z7 sales in the country.

Marya also said, "We have seen steady growth and an encouraging response in the state and across the country given our focus on performance-oriented products.

"We have already expanded our portfolio with products like the flagship iQOO 11, Neo 7 and now Z7, delivering premium smartphone experience at all price points that will surely capture consumer interest this year and drive growth in the future."



Continuing iQOO's commitment to 'Make in India', iQOO Z7 will be manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility.