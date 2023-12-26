Eight out of ten fliers faced issues with Indian airlines, says survey

Nearly eight out of ten surveyed passengers have faced one or more issues while flying with Indian carriers over the past two years, a survey by LocalCircles reveals.

Major challenges identified include issues with in-flight services, boarding, check-in, baggage procedures, and poor aircraft interiors, including seats.

Flight delays and airline staff behaviour were among the other issues passengers encountered in the past two years.

The survey found that 88 per cent of passengers believe airlines are compromising on passenger comfort.

LocalCircles garnered over 25,000 responses from passengers across 284 districts in the country. The participants were spread across Tier-I and Tier-II towns, as well as rural areas.

The survey was conducted following a surge in complaints from fliers.

“The number of complaints reached a new peak this week as many headed to the airport to board flights during their Christmas and New Year holidays,” the report stated.