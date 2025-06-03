Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Rising costs, competition to dent margins for construction firms in FY26

Rising costs, competition to dent margins for construction firms in FY26

Crisil says emerging construction companies will see slower growth and flat profits in FY26 despite strong order books due to cost pressures and intensified competition

Construction, US home builing, home

aggressive bidding and increasing competition have already kept profitability rangebound for these companies over the past two fiscals | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Emerging diversified construction companies’ revenues in FY26 are estimated to grow by 9–11 per cent — slower, compared with a 15 per cent compounded annual growth rate reported in the five financial years till 2025, according to a report by Crisil.
 
The moderated growth is backed by growing order books and the timely execution of projects, supporting their credentials. However, limited ability to pass on the impact of sharp commodity price fluctuations and stronger competition will limit the operating margins to 10–11 per cent, the report said.
 
Also, aggressive bidding and increasing competition have already kept profitability rangebound for these companies over the past two fiscals.
   
Emerging corporates in the diversified construction industry refer to companies with a revenue profile of ₹200–2,000 crore for FY25, with a presence mainly in sectors such as roads, civil construction and urban infrastructure, railways and water.
 
While the working capital requirements of emerging construction companies will be higher year-on-year, it will be funded mainly by better cash flows and risk management practices, thus limiting fund-based working capital bank borrowings.

Also Read

construction, Economy, Building

Emerging diversified construction firms set for stable FY26 growth: Crisil

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

Ceigall India board approves C&C Construction merger to boost infra play

construction

Construction industry expected to grow by 8-10% in FY26, says Icra

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties eyes Rs 1,350 cr revenue from Mumbai housing project

ipo market listing share market

Swastika Infra files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 200 cr through IPO

 
Timely execution of a sizeable order book will also entail debt-funded capex for equipment purchases. Nevertheless, strong cash flows will ensure leverage levels are under control, thereby supporting the credit profiles of companies.
 
Revenue visibility for the segment remains adequate, with the order book at around two times FY25 revenues, the report noted. Moreover, the order book is diversified, with 40 per cent exposure to civil construction and urban infrastructure, 34 per cent to roads, 12 per cent to railways and 10 per cent to water-related projects.
 
In the roads segment, these companies have increased exposure to both engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects over the past two fiscals. Also, increased spending on railways, buildings and other government-funded infrastructure projects has helped further diversify order books, thereby partially insulating the segment from a slowdown in the roads segment, as reflected in lower awarding of contracts in FY24 and FY25.
 
Rahul Guha, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings, said, “The government’s thrust on infrastructure and better access to funding continue to support growth of emerging corporates in the diversified construction industry. Diversity in order book should enable these players to log another year of steady revenue growth. However, profitability will remain flat on-year as competition within the segment intensifies and subcontracting charges remain in check.”
 
Going ahead, improving risk management practices is expected to support profitability and cash flows.
 
The balanced project mix may ensure a steady working capital cycle, while dependence on creditors continues to reduce. But timely funding availability, both fund- and non-fund-based, along with incremental deposit requirements, remains critical for continued growth, Crisil stated.

More From This Section

Residential property, home loan

Home loan volume and value see double-digit growth in FY25: Report

data centre

Mumbai is 6th globally in under-construction data centre capacity: Report

Hiring, Jobs

India's job market sees high mobility, many seeking new roles: Report

Premiumhotels, hotel

Indian hospitality chains chart global routes; target UK, West Asia markets

power, electricity

IEA urges India to prioritise mobility electrification for energy security

Topics : construction firms Construction sector Construction industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayUS VisaRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon