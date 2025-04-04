Friday, April 04, 2025 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swastika Infra files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 200 cr through IPO

Swastika Infra is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, specialising in the execution of power distribution infrastructure projects

The company executed EPC power projects, covering a total of 8,519.50 circuit kilometers of distribution lines as of February 2025. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Swastika Infra, an EPC solutions provider in power distribution, infrastructure projects, has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The Jaipur-based company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 19.2 lakh shares by promoters and other shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

The company is looking to mop up Rs 40 crore in the pre-IPO round, and if such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 145 crore have been earmarked for funding, incremental working capital requirement; besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes, the draft papers filed on March 30 showed.

 

Swastika Infra is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, specialising in the execution of power distribution infrastructure projects.

The company executed EPC power projects, covering a total of 8,519.50 circuit kilometers of distribution lines as of February 2025. Its portfolio includes 34 completed power distribution infrastructure projects across four Indian states.

In addition to revenue from its EPC power projects, the company also derives a proportion of revenue from the procurement and selling of power cables and other electrical items.

Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP and PhillipCapital (India) are the book-running lead managers responsible for managing the company's maiden public issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

