Finance ministry's Chintan Shivir reviews AI use and fund flow to states

Finance ministry's Chintan Shivir reviews AI use and fund flow to states

At a two-day Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan, the finance ministry discussed AI adoption in government processes

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Issues around “Just in Time” flow of funds, use of artificial intelligence (AI) in government processes, and design and implementation issues of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes were among the major issues discussed in the two-day “Chintan Shivir” held by the finance ministry on November 14 and 15, a press statement said.
 
The Chintan Shivir organised by the Department of Expenditure in the finance ministry in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan saw participation from finance departments of states including Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, and Rajasthan.
 
What issues did the Centre and states discuss at the Shivir?
 
The finance ministry sought suggestions on an in-sync, effective, and collaborative approach to fund flows from states. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in another interactive session, discussed various advantages and challenges in the use of AI in government processes.
   
On the second day of deliberations, the expenditure department also took inputs from states on the undergoing appraisal or approval process of Centrally Sponsored Schemes ending on March 31, 2026, as the fifteenth finance commission cycle comes to an end.

What guidance has the Centre given on schemes beyond 2026?
 
The officials in groups of four made presentations on “diverse topics for bringing in evolving, unique and state-of-the-art thought processes through ‘Chintan’, to enhance functioning and outreach of the government.”
 
The government has asked all ministries and departments to furnish additional details for all central sector and centrally sponsored schemes ending and to be continued beyond March 31, 2026, according to an official memorandum by the Department of Expenditure.
 
The details sought include comments of the government departments on each of the findings in third-party evaluation, year-wise allocation for proposed schemes for the next five years, and details of components being dropped or modified with justification.

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

