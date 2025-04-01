Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / FSSAI asks TN to crack down on sale of banned Chinese garlic in Chennai

FSSAI asks TN to crack down on sale of banned Chinese garlic in Chennai

Import of Chinese garlic has been banned since September 2005 after India found fungus Embellisia alli and Urocytsis cepulae in the product

CBIC and DRI seized 546 tonne of Chinese garlic during 2023-24, and 507 tonne during 2024-25. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Food safety regulator FSSAI has received complaints regarding sale of banned Chinese garlic in Chennai markets and has directed the Tamil Nadu government to look into the matter, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Import of Chinese garlic has been banned since September 2005 after India found fungus Embellisia alli and Urocytsis cepulae in the product.

Minister of State for Agriculture Ram Nath Thakur, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the Central Board Of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 546 tonne of Chinese garlic during 2023-24, and 507 tonne during 2024-25.

 

Further, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has also received a "complaint regarding sale of Chinese garlic in Chennai markets," he said.

FSSAI has directed Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department for monitoring and surveillance activities.

All Plant Quarantine Stations under Department of Agriculture have been directed to take necessary measures to stop import of banned Chinese garlic into the country, he added.

The import of agricultural commodities is regulated through Plant Quarantine (Regulation of Import into India) Order, 2003 and commodities are allowed for import after detailed pest risk analysis conducted by Directorate of Plant Protection Quarantine and Storage (DPPQ&S), Faridabad and accordingly pest mitigation measures adopted by exporting countries.

Further, various agencies namely Plant Quarantine Stations, CBIC and DRI inspect the import of commodities and their mode of entry and take necessary actions against the defaulters as per the provisions of Plant Quarantine Order, 2003 and Customs Act, 1962.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

