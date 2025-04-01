Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India to scrap 6% equalisation levy on digital ads, leading to revenue loss

India to scrap 6% equalisation levy on digital ads, leading to revenue loss

This decision, announced in the Finance Bill 2025-26, will benefit global tech companies like Google, Meta, and Amazon by reducing their tax burden and operational costs in India

Advertisement

India had introduced the equalisation levy in 2016 to tax digital advertising revenues earned by foreign companies that do not have a physical presence in India.

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian government has removed the 6 per cent equalisation levy on online advertisements starting April 1, 2025. This move is expected to result in a revenue loss of over ₹3,000 crore in the financial year 2025-26, a senior official told Moneycontrol.
 
“...Equalisation levy collected in 2023-24 was at around ₹3,500 crore and at ₹3,300 crore in 2024-25,” the official told Moneycontrol, confirming the revenue loss figure. This decision, announced in the Finance Bill 2025-26, will benefit global tech companies like Google, Meta, and Amazon by reducing their tax burden and operational costs in India.
 
Impact on government revenue
   
The government is also set to forego a substantial amount of revenue as a result of tax relief measures outlined in the Union Budget 2025. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said various tax concessions, such as higher rebate limits and reduced tax rates, could result in a revenue shortfall of around ₹1 trillion in FY26.
 
Trade and diplomatic implications

Also Read

taxation

House tax waiver scheme for Delhi residents: What this means for homeowners

tax

Hurry! Grab your last chance today to invest in tax-saving instruments

Premiumshare buyback

Time for a relook at tax on buybacks to boost shareholder returns

Hiring, Jobs

Can you claim full tax benefits if your co-borrower loses their job?

Kia new logo

Kia challenges $14 million tax demand by India over trade treaty benefits

 
The decision comes at a time when India and the US are involved in broader trade negotiations. According to the Moneycontrol report, analysts speculated that the move was influenced by US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs on countries that imposed digital taxes on US tech firms. However, Finance Minister Sitharaman denied this.
 
“Withdrawal of the Equalisation Levy is not a reaction to President Trump’s tariff wars. The 2 per cent Equalisation Levy was withdrawn after stakeholder discussions in July 2024, which was before Trump took office. Removal of the 6 per cent Equalisation Levy is a part of that process,” Sitharaman clarified on March 27.
 
What is the equalisation levy in India?
 
India had introduced the equalisation levy in 2016 to tax digital advertising revenues earned by foreign companies that do not have a physical presence in India. It was applied to payments made by Indian businesses to non-resident companies for online advertisements, digital ad space, and related services. The levy was set at 6 per cent on the total payment made to foreign companies like Google and Facebook, provided the annual transaction exceeds ₹1 lakh. Indian businesses making such payments were responsible for deducting and depositing this levy.
 
In 2020, the scope of the Equalisation Levy was expanded with a 2 per cent tax on revenue generated by foreign e-commerce platforms from Indian users. This was applied to digital marketplaces, cloud services, and online transactions involving foreign sellers. 
 
However, the levy was not applied to companies with a permanent establishment in India or to individuals making payments for personal use.

More From This Section

steel, steel exports

India's April-February finished steel imports up nearly 16%: Govt data

drugs, pharma

Will US tariffs succeed in lifting the veil on India's drug safety problem?

PremiumIndia IT industry, IT services, automation, artificial intelligence, AI, generative AI, Gen AI, skill transformation, organisational structure, entry-level engineers, pyramid structure, diamond-shaped workforce, mid-tier workforce, IT hiring trends,

Pyramid or diamond? Indian IT companies brace for structural change

PremiumREAL ESTATE

Tax benefits, infra boost outside metros drive a second home boom

PremiumJuspay, payment orchestration, payment aggregators, third-party routing, RBI, Reserve Bank of India, online payment aggregator, payment routing bias, card tokenization, merchant payments, fintech, digital payments, open-source payment orchestration,

Payment aggregators push back against Juspay Tech's orchestration

Topics : Tax benefits Finance minister Advertisment BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon