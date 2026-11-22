Google has pledged $5 million to IIT Kharagpur to strengthen advanced artificial intelligence (AI) research, expand educational opportunities and develop the next generation of technology professionals, a senior institute official said on Sunday.

The announcement was made during the institute's platinum jubilee celebrations on November 21.

IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty told PTI that Sundar Pichai, an alumnus and CEO of Google, played a key role in facilitating the funding for IIT Kharagpur.

" We are proud of him (Sundar Pichai) as an alumnus who heads Google. We are thankful to Google for pledging the money, and Pichai assisted in IIT Kharagpur getting the money," he said.

The funding will primarily support applied AI research in areas such as Indic languages, agriculture, materials science and educational technology.

The grant will be channelled through three broad areas -- advanced AI research, educational opportunities, including expansion of AI training and curriculum for students and faculty, and capacity building through the development of campus AI infrastructure, frameworks and tools.

The director said another alumnus, Jyoti Chatterjee, had pledged an additional $5 million as seed endowment for developing a next-generation data initiative.

"The contributions are expected to provide a major boost to the institute's efforts to expand AI-driven innovation and enhance its role in developing skilled technology professionals," he said.