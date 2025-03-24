Monday, March 24, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Gopal Vittal elected GSMA chairman, second Indian to lead telecom body

Gopal Vittal elected GSMA chairman, second Indian to lead telecom body

Gopal Vittal has been a member of the GSMA Board for eight years in various capacities

GSMA

In his new role, Gopal Vittal will oversee the strategic direction of GSMA, a global telecom industry body representing over 1,100 mobile operators and companies.

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The GSMA Board of Directors has elected Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, as its new Chairman until the end of 2026. Vittal, who was serving as the acting Chair since January, becomes only the second Indian to hold the position after Sunil Bharti Mittal, according to the press statement.  
 
In his new role, Vittal will oversee the strategic direction of GSMA, a global telecom industry body representing over 1,100 mobile operators and companies spanning telecom services, device manufacturing, software development, equipment supply, and internet services. His appointment further reinforces Bharti Airtel’s influence in the global telecom sector, following the leadership of Mittal, who previously held the same position. 
   
“I am honoured to be elected as the Chair of the GSMA Board. The mobile industry contributed $6.5 trillion to the global economy in 2024 and serves as the backbone of global innovation. GSMA plays a crucial role in unifying the mobile ecosystem to drive impactful change. I look forward to working closely with the GSMA team and the Board to continue this mission,” said Vittal.
 
Meanwhile, Mats Granryd, Director General of GSMA, welcomed the appointment, saying, “I have worked with Vittal for many years and am delighted that he has been appointed Chair of the GSMA Board. His deep industry knowledge and leadership will be invaluable in guiding the sector through key opportunities, including the advancement of AI and 5G to unlock new business models and revenue streams.”  
 
Vittal has been a member of the GSMA Board for eight years in various capacities. His tenure as Chairman will run until the end of 2026, with GSMA expected to announce a new Deputy Chair in the coming months. Apart from his role at GSMA, Vittal also serves on the boards of Bharti Airtel Limited, Airtel Africa PLC, and Indus Towers. He previously led Airtel as its Managing Director and CEO for 12 years.

More From This Section

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Actis buys Stride's solar portfolio in India at $325 mn enterprise value

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

35 cartel cases under CCI radar in the last five years: FM Sitharaman

Pharma companies, Pharma

CDSCO asks MSME pharma firms to apply online for Schedule M extension

Premiumliquor beer

Beer consumption in Maharashtra on a slow recovery amid high taxation

PremiumSouth Eastern Coalfields, SECL

SECL's corporate social responsibility scheme listed on DBT Portal

Topics : GSMA telecom services Bharti Airtel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeShri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon