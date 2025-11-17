Monday, November 17, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt approves 17 projects under electronics component manufacturing scheme

Govt approves 17 projects under electronics component manufacturing scheme

To achieve long-term success, India will have to focus on building design teams, ensuring six sigma quality standards in all products

Electronics

The 17 projects greenlit now in the second tranche, bring total projects under the scheme to 24.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday approved 17 projects entailing about Rs 7,172 cr investment across six categories under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), underlining India's resolve and its decisive push into producing high-value components.

These projects will lead to production worth Rs 65,111 crore cumulatively.

"You have shown the way on how India will become major electronics manufacturing hub," Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw said at an event announcing the second tranche of approvals.

To achieve long-term success, India will have to focus on building design teams, ensuring six sigma quality standards in all products, and partnering with 'Swadeshi' suppliers in projects.

 

Quality systems will be key part of evaluation process, the minister added.

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Added electronics consumption of ₹20 trn likely due to GST rejig: Vaishnaw

electronics, GST

Electronics sector calls for PE tax parity with China and Vietnampremium

semiconductor, chip

2D materials: India's chance to leapfrog in the semiconductor racepremium

QSR, FMCG, Packaged food and beverage

Consumers struggle to get GST rate cut benefits on food, medicines: Survey

Rahul Garg, founder & CEO, Moglix

Moglix adopts supply-chain hedging as India eyes chip self-reliancepremium

"The way geo-politics and geo-economics is emerging, the challenges will be bigger and in those challenging period your ability to have good supply chain control will define your resilience and ability to compete in difficult times," Vaishnaw said.

He also said that a new skilling framework for electronics manufacturing is in the offing.

The 17 projects greenlit now in the second tranche, bring total projects under the scheme to 24.

The players included Jabil Circuit India, Aequs Consumer Products, Uno Minda, ASUX Safety Components India, Zetfab India, TE Connectivity India, and Meena Electrotech, among others.

The categories include camera module, connectors, multi-layer PCB, oscillators, enclosures among others and are spread across nine states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

R&D

Statsguru: R&D remains the chink in the armour for India's companiespremium

AI, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, NEWSROOM

Producers, platforms turn to AI-powered content to cut costs, boost outputpremium

India US Trade

US tariff shift opens narrow window for India's farm exportspremium

artificial intelligence machine learning

Finance Ministry's Chintan Shivir discusses use of AI in govt processes

spirits, wine, alcohol

Craft spirits pour new energy into India's alcobev giants as demand risespremium

Topics : Electronics electronics policy manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon