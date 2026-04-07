Govt sets new rules for coal gasification mining plans to boost output

coal ministry on Tuesday issued new guidelines for the preparation of mining plans for underground coal gasification projects. The idea is to optimise coal and lignite extraction by converting them into syngas using gasification technology, with minimal surface impact and ensuring regulatory compliance. Theon Tuesday issued new guidelines for the preparation of mining plans for underground coal gasification projects. The idea is to optimise coal and lignite extraction by converting them into syngas using gasification technology, with minimal surface impact and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Coal gasification is a technology that uses existing coal resources to produce synthetic gas, which has industrial applications. It is being viewed as a key hedge for India against fossil fuel supply shocks, like those currently witnessed due to the Iran crisis. The guidelines state that project proponents must submit the proposed mining plan to the ministry, prepared based on the Geological Report, Hydrogeological Study Report, and Pilot Study for that block.

"For preparation of geological report, the coal or lignite block shall be explored as per the extant norms, if detailed exploration has not been carried out earlier. The project proponent may also carry out a geophysical survey and correlate the data obtained through drilled boreholes," the ministry said in a notification.

If any mineral other than coal or lignite with commercial value is found in the leased area during exploration or mining, it will be reported to the state government concerned and the ministry. The company will also get a comprehensive Impact Assessment Report prepared by a consultant, with a specific and detailed chapter on hydrogeology.

The guidelines also state that a pilot study should be conducted by a reputed scientific or research institution with proven expertise in coal or lignite gasification, and the study will evaluate the technical feasibility, environmental impact, safety considerations, and necessary mitigation measures.

"The Mining Plan will take into account the project's location, previous approval of the Mining Plan, surface features of the block, brief socio-economic information, and demographic profile. It shall contain a year-wise calendar plan indicating production of syngas," the ministry said.

The mining plan will provide detailed phases of the mine life, such as the first year, rated capacity year, last year of the gasification life of the mine, and final year of the post-mining closure period. The notification stated that the gasification process should be designed to achieve optimum production of syngas, and the project proponent will indicate reasons for choosing specific technology and process.

The project proponents will also have to submit a mine closure plan with details of restoration and repurposing, cavity management and clean-up, long-term monitoring, and the mine closure cost.