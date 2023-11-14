Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Govt to invite bids for 20 critical mineral blocks in 2 weeks: Mines secy

Lithium and REEs have gained significance keeping in mind the country's commitment towards energy transition and achieving net-zero emission by 2070

critical minerals

Critical minerals have become important for the nation's economic development and national security

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government will invite bids for 20 critical mineral blocks in next two weeks, a top official said on Tuesday.
The 20 critical blocks include lithium and graphite mines, Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao told reporters here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Last month, the Centre had approved royalty rates of three per cent each for lithium and niobium and one per cent for Rare Earth Elements (REEs).
Critical minerals have become important for the nation's economic development and national security.
Lithium and REEs have gained significance keeping in mind the country's commitment towards energy transition and achieving net-zero emission by 2070.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

G20 Energy Transitions Working Group meet to begin in Goa on Wednesday

G20 Energy Transitions Working Group's fourth meeting begins in Goa

India ranked 67th globally on Energy Transition Index, Sweden on top: WEF

Indian Oil plans to become '360-degree energy' company, to invest Rs 4 trn

Kerala can save Rs 9k cr in 5 yrs if it switches to 100% renewable energy

BSNL likely to award Rs 1,000 crore 3-yr OTN equipment contract to Nokia

PRS Oberoi, pioneer of Indian hospitality industry, passes away at 94

Motown stares at fresh round of reset in season of electric vehicle rush

US govt announces steps to free up more wireless spectrum for advanced tech

Real estate sector bats for green spaces, investors willing to pay premium

Topics : mineral sector mineral import

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon