'Green Hydrogen Pilots in India' conference on pilot projects on Sept 5

In the run-up to the G20 Summit, a conference on "green hydrogen pilots in India" will held in New Delhi on September 5.

During the one-day conference being held by NTPC Limited, various green hydrogen pilots will be implemented by both public and private sector companies.

Union Minister for Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) R K Singh will deliver the keynote address at the conference's opening session, the ministry said in a press release.

The participants will witness pilot innovations and gain valuable insights into the future of clean energy.

The press release stated that green hydrogen pilots being showcased include presentations on green hydrogen blending in petroleum and natural gas (NTPC); green hydrogen mobility (NTPC); FCEV and H2ICE vehicles (Ashok Leyland); green shipping initiatives (Cochin Shipyard); microgrid and mobility (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation); mobility, blending using AEM electrolysers (Oil India); green hydrogen-based microgrid and other initiatives (H2E); green ammonia plant in Bikaner (ACME); green methanol, green ethanol (NTPC); making of DRI steel with green hydrogen (Ministry of Steel); hydrogen-based microgrid initiatives (THDC); green hydrogen for use in welding procedures at Hazira, Gujarat (Larsen & Toubro); green hydrogen using off-grid solar (Hygenco); and solar to direct hydrogen – (SoHHytec).

The conference will aim at the assimilation of information and encourage the sharing of achievements and challenges faced by the early movers.

"In addition, the pilot projects will help address technological challenges, develop local supply chains, and optimise techno-economic feasibility in the future," the press release stated.

The conference will inspire efforts to achieve the objectives of the National Green Hydrogen Mission.