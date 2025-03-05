Gujarat to focus on building social infra around semicon unit: CM Patel

With four out of the five semiconductor plants being set up in India constructed at Dholera in Gujarat, the state will now focus on building social infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, cafeterias, food courts, and other such facilities around industrial areas, chief minister Bhupendra Patel said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) Vision Summit 2025 in Gandhinagar, Patel said that it was due to the state’s lead in announcing an electronics and semiconductor manufacturing policy that four out of the five semiconductor plants being set up in India were constructed at Dholera in Gujarat.
Earlier in the day, India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) chief executive officer Sushil Pal said that semiconductor manufacturing alone could constitute up to 25 per cent or $100 billion of the total target of achieving $500 billion in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing by 2030-31.
“Electronics manufacturing forms the most important segment of manufacturing because of its market size, growth rate, high potential for employability, and because it is the most traded commodity globally,” Pal said.
The government is also working on several policies to ensure a complete ecosystem of semiconductor manufacturing raw material suppliers, such as chemicals and gases, is present in the country, he said.
Also Read
The country has so far attracted investment worth $18 billion under the first phase of ISM, he said.
The first phase of ISM, approved by the Union Cabinet in December 2021, has so far seen approvals for four chip packaging facilities and one chip manufacturing facility, receiving the green light for state and central government incentives. The Rs 76,000 crore mission aims to set up semiconductor chip manufacturing and packaging capabilities from scratch in the country.
Micron, headquartered in the US, was the first company to receive government approval to set up a chip packaging unit at Sanand in Gujarat. The assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) plant will be constructed at a total cost of $2.75 billion, including investments by the company, as well as state and central government sops and incentives.
The four-day event is also being attended by senior executives such as Tata Electronics managing director and chief executive officer Randhir Thakur, global semiconductor advocacy policy body SEMI chief Ajit Manocha, Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) president Martin Chu, among others.
Speaking at the inaugural session, Thakur announced that his company and PSMC would manufacture display fabs for Taiwanese company Himax from the Dholera facility, which is currently under construction.
SEMI chief Manocha said that the semiconductor industry was at a critical juncture due to unprecedented supply chain disruptions, geopolitical issues, and uncertainties, which presented India with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. India has demonstrated the capability to grow as a powerhouse of the semiconductor supply chain to ensure stability in the future, he said.
“The number one focus should be the ecosystem in the country. We cannot afford any setbacks or missing anchor investors,” Manocha said.