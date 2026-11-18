Hindustan Power has received a five-year exploration licence to explore platinum group elements (PGEs) in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. The company has entered into an agreement with the state government through its subsidiary, Sunmark Thermal Power Private Limited.

According to the company, the Padhar Platinum Group Elements (PGE) exploration block in Betul district covers an area of 199.54 square kilometres. Under the licence, the company will undertake exploration activities to assess the presence and potential availability of minerals in the area.

The block will be explored for platinum group elements, primarily platinum, palladium and rhodium. These minerals are used mainly in automotive catalytic converters, hydrogen technologies, electronics and advanced manufacturing industries.

Hindustan Power Chairman Ratul Puri said the company's entry into critical minerals exploration marks an expansion of its existing mining business. The company plans to increase its presence in this sector and develop a diversified portfolio of minerals.

Enhancing the domestic availability of critical minerals is important for India's industrial and energy security. These minerals are used in sectors such as clean energy, electric vehicles, electronics and advanced manufacturing. The Indian government is also encouraging domestic exploration and production of these minerals by allocating blocks to private and public sector companies through auctions.

However, the estimated quantity of mineral reserves and their commercial viability in the Padhar block have not yet been established.