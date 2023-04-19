close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Home loans inquiries slowing; marked increase in unsecured credit: Report

The demand for unsecured lending products is being driven by the adoption of consumption-led credit products, the CIC said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Home loan, EMI

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Home loans, the mainstay of retail lending, witnessed a dip in demand in the December quarter, a credit information company (CIC) said on Wednesday.

However, there has been a 'marked increase' in demand for credit cards and personal loans, which constitute the more stressful unsecured loans portfolio for banks, Transunion Cibil said.

The demand for unsecured lending products is being driven by the adoption of consumption-led credit products, the CIC said.

Inquiry volumes for home loans for the three months ending December 2022 were 1 per cent lower than the year-ago period, while the same for personal loans and credit cards shot up by 50 per cent and 77 per cent, respectively, it added.

From a loan origination perspective, home loans witnessed a 6 per cent dip by volume and 2 per cent by value in the December quarter against a healthy uptick in personal loans, credit cards and two-wheeler loans segment.

It can be noted that the period saw a surge in interest rates, which led to concerns over the impact on home loans that are longer term in nature, and any increase in interest rates pushes up either the monthly loan servicing costs or increases loan tenors.

Also Read

Byju's takes Rs 300 crore unsecured loan from Aakash at a rate of 7.5%

Why is demand for private credit on the rise?

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

SBI personal banking loan book up Rs-5 trn mark, helped by digital push

What is credit score? Why is it important?

Air India may bid for AIESL with Lufthansa Technik, Air France-KLM

Big 4 push the tech button, look to expand IT service presence in India

As the economy rebounds, India's hotel industry may have its best year ever

Housing prices see 7% rise during Q1 of 2023 in top 14 cities: Report

Govt proposes panel of consumer forum, RERA to address realty issues

The CIC said young consumers now account for a major share of the demand for loans, pointing out that 43 per cent of the inquiries were by people between 18-30 years of age in the December quarter compared to 40 per cent in the year-ago period and 36 per cent in the December 2020 quarter.

From a geographical perspective, there has been an increase in the share of inquiries from the rural and urban segments at the expense of inquiries from metro areas, it said.

In what should be a data point keenly looked on by the lenders, potential borrowers classified as 'below prime consumers' saw a 4 percentage point increase to 40 per cent in the December quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

Home loan approval rates have come down marginally to 41 per cent, while both personal loan and credit cards saw sharper corrections at 21 per cent each, the report said.

From an outstanding balances perspective, home loan balances were up 16 per cent in December 2022 compared with a 19 per cent growth in credit cards and 33 per cent in personal loans, it added.

The credit card segment has displayed a 0.25 per cent increase in non-payments for over 90 days at 2.31 per cent, while the same for personal loans has improved by 0.14 per cent to 1 per cent, and home loans have seen a 0.39 per cent improvement to 1.21 per cent.

"In view of the impact of global headwinds, it is crucial to continue to carefully monitor credit risk, especially early delinquencies and leverage ratios," its managing director and chief executive Rajesh Kumar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Home loans Personal loans Real Estate Unsecured lending Youths

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon