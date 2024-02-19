Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hospitality industry expects 11-13% revenue growth on domestic demand

The hospitality industry is expected to clock 11-13 per cent revenue growth in 2024-25 on steady domestic demand and a rise in foreign travellers, a report said on Monday.

hotels, resort, tourism, hospitality

The strong demand dynamics along with modest new supply will keep the operating performance of the industry healthy over the near term, the report added

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The hospitality industry is expected to clock 11-13 per cent revenue growth in 2024-25 on steady domestic demand and a rise in foreign travellers, a report said on Monday.
This revenue growth will follow a likely 15-17 per cent growth in the current financial year, backed by steady domestic demand and ramp-up in foreign travellers, Crisil Ratings said in a report on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The strong demand dynamics along with modest new supply will keep the operating performance of the industry healthy over the near term, the report added.
According to the report, the healthy operating performance will augur well for the industry profitability where the EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization will continue the strong momentum over the current and the next fiscal.
This, along with limited capital expenditure, will keep the credit profiles strong, the report noted.
"The domestic travel demand, which remained a key driver this fiscal, will sustain next year as well. This momentum will be supported by healthy economic activity which drives business demand and continuing leisure travel demand, which reinvigorated post the pandemic. While the demand will remain strong, the growth rate is expected to taper off next fiscal due to high base," Crisil Ratings Director Anand Kulkarni said.
Consequently, the average room rates (ARRs) are expected to grow 5-7 per cent next fiscal as against 10-12 per cent this fiscal and the occupancy is expected to remain healthy at current levels of 73-74 per cent, he added.
On the other hand, the report said that the foreign tourist arrivals in India, despite a growth this fiscal, are estimated to remain 10 per cent below the pre-pandemic level and pick-up in the same will provide a fillip to the hotel demand next year.
Besides, demand in the MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and events) segment is also expected to remain healthy as corporates have resumed their activities post the pandemic-induced hiatus, it said.
In addition to demand, a favourable supply situation is one of the critical drivers of the strong performance of the hospitality industry.
"Greenfield capex is expected to remain muted with the new room addition remaining at 4-5 per cent per fiscal over the next couple of years. While the demand rebound has boosted the industry sentiments, the cost dynamics still remain a constraining factor for new capex.

Also Read

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

Tea cos to witness 8% fall in revenue on decline in exports: Crisil Ratings

High growth rate in Indian digital advertising a thing of the past: Report

Tea exports decline by 1.17% to 207.14 mkgs in first 11 months of 2023

Sugar output falls 2.48% to 22.36 mn tonnes till Feb 15 of FY24: ISMA

Air India, Tata Advanced Systems to invest Rs 2,300 crore in Karnataka

Incentives for tech, infra needed to develop critical mineral sector: GTRI

"High land costs, sizable rise in construction costs, long gestation period coupled with cyclicality in the sector are resulting in cautious new capex in the sector. Therefore, brands may keep adding rooms through management contracts, which will limit their upfront capital costs," Crisil Ratings Director Nitin Kansal said.
The effect of conducive demand supply dynamics is also visible in the operating profitability of the industry, the report stated.
The ARR-driven revenue growth typically translates into better profitability, given that operating costs do not increase proportionately, it said.
Further, the report found that hotels had taken several cost efficiency measures, such as better manpower planning and optimisation in food and beverage expenses, in the past two fiscal years.
While costs are expected to inch up gradually, operating leverage will help maintain strong operating profitability, at 32-33 per cent over the current and the next fiscal, similar to the last year, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : hospitality luxury hospitality Crisil report hotel Crisil ratings Travel global travel industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon