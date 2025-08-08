Friday, August 08, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Parliamentary panel urges govt to revise wage ceiling under ESI scheme

Parliamentary panel urges govt to revise wage ceiling under ESI scheme

Panel wants faster action on wage ceiling revision, Aadhaar seeding, and improved incentives for doctors to ensure broader coverage ahead of Social Security Code rollout

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

In a bid to increase the coverage of the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour has urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to revise the wage ceiling and exemption limit under the scheme.
 
“The committee stress the urgency for an upward revision of the wage ceiling and exemption limit under the ESI scheme, and urge the ministry to examine the report at the earliest so that the ceiling and limit are enhanced accordingly with a view to substantially increase coverage and provide benefits to the maximum number of insured persons (IPs) and beneficiaries,” the report stated.
   
At present, employees of factories and establishments employing 10 or more persons, and notified under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Act, drawing wages up to ₹21,000 per month (₹25,000 for persons with disabilities), are covered under the scheme. This ceiling has been in place since 2017.
 
Under the scheme, employees and employers contribute 0.75 per cent and 3.25 per cent of wages, respectively. The proceeds are utilised to provide medical care and various cash benefits to insured persons.
 
Employees with daily wages up to ₹176 are exempted from payment of their contribution. This exemption was made effective in September 2019.

Earlier, the labour ministry had informed the House panel that a committee comprising officials and members of the ESI Corporation had been constituted to examine the issue and make suitable recommendations. 
 
“The report of the committee has been received recently and the issue is under examination,” it had submitted.
 
However, the standing committee noted that no specific decision has been taken by the Ministry or ESIC on the committee’s recommendations.
 
In addition, the panel expressed deep concern that only a third—12.6 million—of the total insured persons had their Aadhaar seeded by September last year.
 
“Since the provision of formulating a special scheme for unorganised/gig and platform workers has been included in the new labour codes, the seeding process has to be expedited on a war footing, thus paving the way for guaranteed success in preparing the groundwork before the Social Security Code actually comes into effect,” the report noted.
 
The committee also emphasised the need to enrol doctors in areas where ESIC does not have a presence. It urged the Ministry and ESIC to implement enhanced remuneration for Insurance Medical Practitioners (IMPs), as the current capitation fee of ₹41 per IP per month is meagre and needs revision.
 
To supplement its dispensary network, ESIC has enrolled 1,003 private medical practitioners as IMPs. Each IMP is permitted to register up to 2,000 IP family units to provide medical care, including consultation, basic laboratory investigations, and the cost of medicines.

Topics : Wage growth wage payment labour Law

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

