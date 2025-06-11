Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / IIGC launches Code of Standards to govern influencer-brand deals

IIGC launches Code of Standards to govern influencer-brand deals

The Indian Influencer Governing Council's new code mandates disclosure of partnerships, regulates virtual influencer use, and introduces contract templates for brands

Suppliers of several non-leather footwear brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Balance, and Reebok are betting big on Tamil Nadu as a manufacturing hub, with the state already in the process of grooming a supplier ecosystem, for which India is almost

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Influencer Governing Council (IIGC) on Monday announced the launch of the Code of Standards for Brands, a framework aimed at promoting ethical, transparent, and responsible brand partnerships in the fast-evolving influencer marketing ecosystem.
 
IIGC, an initiative led by industry stakeholders to support government efforts, foster collaboration, and promote responsible practices in influencer marketing, stated in its release that the code will address critical areas such as mandatory transparency and disclosure of paid partnerships, gifted products, and affiliate links. It will also promote content authenticity by encouraging influencers to retain their genuine voice while discouraging scripted, misleading, or manipulative messaging.
   
“Brand–influencer partnerships are incredibly powerful, but also vulnerable to reputational risks,” said Sahil Chopra, chairman, IIGC, in a statement. “Today, almost 95 per cent of brand–influencer work happens without a formal contract, leading to unnecessary disputes and a breakdown of trust. The Code of Standards for Brands makes the ecosystem more accountable and sustainable. With the addition of the IIGC Taskforce, we are giving the industry a much-needed safety net to operate with greater transparency and fairness.” 
 
As per the recently launched code, brands will be required to ensure full disclosure when using virtual influencers, and deceptive use of CGI (computer-generated imagery) or deepfakes will be banned. Data privacy is another core pillar, with the code enforcing strict protocols for data collection, targeting, and consumer consent, in line with the Consumer Protection Act and other applicable privacy laws.

The code also introduces guidance around brand–influencer contractual frameworks. It will provide templates and best practices to ensure that all partnerships are governed by clear, fair, and transparent contracts, the release said.
 
Simultaneously, the operational launch of the IIGC Taskforce—which offers ongoing governance and support to brands through real-time digital listening, sentiment analysis, and crisis mitigation—will help brands manage online reputation risks more proactively, the release stated.
 
“Its mediation service offers a neutral and confidential space to resolve disputes related to content, reputational concerns, and contractual issues, protecting relationships and preserving industry trust. When required, the taskforce also facilitates access to verified legal professionals to guide brands through complex regulatory landscapes or contractual challenges,” the release added.
 

Topics : Influencer campaign Brand Retailers Data Privacy

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

