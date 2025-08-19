Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India awards 862,000 TPA green hydrogen capacity, eyes 10% of global demand

India awards 862,000 TPA green hydrogen capacity, eyes 10% of global demand

India awards 862,000 TPA green hydrogen capacity to 19 companies, aiming to capture 10% of global green hydrogen demand by 2030, says Union Minister Shripad Naik at FICCI Green Hydrogen Summit

Hydrogen fuel

Speaking at the event in New Delhi, Naik outlined India’s ambition to capture about 10% of the global green hydrogen demand, projected to exceed 100 million metric tonnes by 2030. | Photo: Bloomberg

Saket Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has awarded 862,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of green hydrogen production capacity to 19 companies under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Naik announced at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Green Hydrogen Summit 2025 on Tuesday.
 
Speaking at the event in New Delhi, Naik outlined India’s ambition to capture about 10% of the global green hydrogen demand, projected to exceed 100 million metric tonnes by 2030. “We want to make India not only a major producer but also a global hub for green hydrogen exports,” he said.
   
The government has also allocated 3,000 megawatts of electrolyser manufacturing capacity to 15 companies, Naik added.
 
The minister highlighted India’s renewable energy capacity as a foundation for its hydrogen plans. As of June 2025, India’s cumulative renewable energy capacity stood at 237 gigawatts (GW), including 119 GW from solar, 52 GW from wind, and 49 GW from large hydro. Including 8.78 GW of nuclear power, non-fossil fuel sources account for more than half of India’s total installed generation capacity.
 
“This is a matter of immense pride that we have achieved this key NDC target five years ahead of schedule,” Naik said, reiterating the target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Also Read

Juniper Green Energy

Juniper Green Energy gets ₹1,739 cr debt funding from Ireda for renewables

Emission norms, Carbon tax, Climate Change, energy sector

Foreign firms linked to up to 30% of China's carbon emissions, says study

Electric Vehicles

Govt body NRDC suggests mandatory policy framework for zero emissionspremium

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

Govt scraps uniform tariff rule, dissolves pricing pools for green energy

NTPC, renewable energy, Green energy

NHPC, NTPC Green Energy to raise ₹4,500 cr via short-term bonds this month

 
Industry leaders at the summit underscored recent developments. Rajat Seksaria, Chair of FICCI’s Green Hydrogen Committee and CEO of Adani New Industries, highlighted three key steps the government has taken to support the green hydrogen industry: the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the ongoing green ammonia auction, and the government’s continued engagement with the sector.
 
Vipul Tuli, Chair of FICCI’s Renewable Energy CEOs Committee and Chairman of Sembcorp India, pointed out a shift in the cost dynamics of green hydrogen.
 
“In one of the global tenders, green hydrogen has actually come out cheaper than blue hydrogen. This is a very significant development,” he said. However, he cautioned that the industry should focus on sustainable, long-term commitments rather than just chasing low prices.
 
On international cooperation, Ewa Suwara, Chargé d’affaires of the EU Delegation to India, said that following the second India-EU Green Hydrogen Forum in Rotterdam in May 2025, both sides had agreed to establish a Hydrogen Task Force. “Both the EU and India are well aware of the potential of green hydrogen in addressing today’s and tomorrow’s energy challenges,” she said.
 
During the summit, the minister also released the FICCI-EY Green Hydrogen Report: India’s Green Hydrogen Ecosystem. The report emphasises the critical role of demand from hard-to-abate industries like refining, steel, aviation, and fertilisers in creating a sustainable green hydrogen market. It further outlines priority use-cases, procurement models, cost dynamics, and actionable steps to stimulate demand.
 

More From This Section

Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Express Industry Council of India

Express exports to US show 'small dips' after tariff, says EICI CEOpremium

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Madhya Pradesh to emerge as hub for critical minerals: CM Mohan Yadav

medtech, medical technology, healthcare, medical

Govt panel starts drafting rules for refurbished medical device imports

Mobile data usage, data use, mobile net surfing, mobile tariff hike

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel step away from 1GB per day data plans

flipkart

Marriott, Flipkart tie up for dual-loyalty programme to boost bookingspremium

Topics : Green energy Renewable energy policy hydrogen fuel FICCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon