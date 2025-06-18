Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Oil extraction from MSC Elsa 3 to take more time due to monsoon season: DGS

Oil extraction from MSC Elsa 3 to take more time due to monsoon season: DGS

DGS said that there was a need for a standard operating procedure for handling and disposal of the nurdles, that balances environmental safety with regulatory compliance

MSC IRINA

Regarding the clean-up operations, the DGS said that handling and disposal of plastic nurdles, which floated to the shores from the ship remains a concern. (File Image)

Press Trust of India Kochi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) on Wednesday said that due to the prevailing peak monsoon conditions and associated operational risks, it will take more time to extract oil from the Liberian-flagged ship that sank off the Kerala coast last month.

The DGS said that the present weather conditions provide only a "narrow and fragmented working window", which is unsuitable for "stable and safe" oil extraction efforts.

"Further delay would provide a more reliable window to safely conduct hot tapping and oil recovery," it said.

It further said that the vessel Nand Saarthi -- from where saturation diving operations for oil extraction were to be conducted -- remains at Kochi port due to prevailing adverse sea conditions. 

 

"Upon improvement in weather, it will sail to the wreck site. Oil recovery equipment onboard Nand Saarthi is to be transferred to Canara Megh for the next phase. All accessories and gases remain available and are being held for deployment once the new contractor takes over," the DGS said.

Also Read

Premiumtrade, import, export, container, shipping

SCI, GE Shipping in focus as Baltic Dry Index up 47% in 1-mth; time to buy?

Harry Banga

Banga family's Caravel becomes biggest shareholder in Pacific Basin

trade, import, export, container, shipping

GE Shipping, SCI soar up to 12% on heavy volumes in weak market

MSC IRINA

World's largest container ship docks at Vizhinjam International Seaport

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal discusses opportunities in Indian shipping sector with S'pore

It further said that the SEAMAC III vessel, from which the divers were working to plug the oil leaks in the sunken ship, has been demobilised and was proceeding to Mumbai as all the leaks have been plugged.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has conducted aerial sorties using Dornier aircraft equipped with Pollution Surveillance Systems (PSS) to look for any oil slicks, the DGS said. 

"No oil slick has been observed approximately 60 nautical miles from the wreck site. Additional sorties are planned to continue monitoring the situation," it added.

Besides that, satellite imagery from the International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation (ITOPF) is awaited to confirm whether there were any shoreline and offshore oil traces.

Therefore, presently, the salvage operations are in a standby/caretaking phase till the new contractor takes over, it said.

Regarding the clean-up operations, the DGS said that handling and disposal of plastic nurdles, which floated to the shores from the ship remains a concern.

"The customs authorities have requested treating the recovered nurdles as bonded cargo. Approximately 65-75 tons are now stored shore-side, awaiting a final disposal decision," the DGS said. 

It further said that there was a need for a standard operating procedure for handling and disposal of the nurdles, that balances environmental safety with regulatory compliance.

It said that according to the ITOPF the recovered nurdles include varying polymer grades, posing challenges to standardised disposal methods.

"Onshore, the Marine Emergency Response Centre (MERC) has continued container recovery activities at Kollam, focusing on submerged containers using divers.

"Beach cleanup operations continue across Thiruvananthapuram with approximately 160 volunteers deployed," the DGS said.

However, the intermittent rains have slowed down the clean-up work on some days, it added. 

"The air sorties and continuous coastal vigilance, in combination with onshore cleanup efforts, have been instrumental in monitoring post-wreck environmental impacts," it said.

The Liberian-flagged MSC Elsa 3 had sunk approximately 14.6 nautical miles off Thottappally coast in Kerala's Alappuzha district between May 24-25.

The vessel went down carrying 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous cargo and 12 containing calcium carbide. It was also loaded with 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The vessel sank with oil still trapped inside.

On June 11, Kerala Police registered a case of rash navigation against the ship's owner, master, and crew.

An FIR registered by the Fort Kochi Coastal Police Station states that the owners, master, and crew handled the vessel--which was carrying combustible and explosive cargo dangerous to human life and property--in a negligent manner, leading to its sinking.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

M&A, mergers & acquisitions, merger, partnerships, Joint venture, JV

India-China electronics firms turn to tech tie-ups as JV rules delay deals

Premiumhelicopter

Rise in helicopter crashes may spur 15-30% hike in insurance premiums

PremiumThis assumes significance as India is making strides to become self-sufficient in battery manufacturing, particularly for Electric Vehicles

Japanese team to visit India to aid battery industry with technology

PremiumFMCG

FMCG companies in wait-and-watch mode as global crude oil prices climb

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

93% of richest Indians' wealth linked to listed firms: 360 ONE report

Topics : Shipping industry Kochi Kerala Indian coast guard Dornier

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon