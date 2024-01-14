Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India electronics exports to US jump two-fold to $6.6 bn in Jan-Sep 2023

In August 2023, ICEA launched the Indo-US Task Force for Electronics with a mission to increase the bilateral electronics trade from USD 8.4 billion in the last fiscal to an ambitious USD 100 billion

Exports, Export

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electronics exports from India to the US jumped over two-fold year-on-year to USD 6.6 billion during January-September 2023, industry body ICEA has said.
India Cellular and Electronics Association Chairman Pankaj Mahindroo told PTI that this is an all-time high electronics export from India, while the share of electronics imported from China into the US market has declined.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Recent data highlights a notable surge in India's electronics exports to the US, which increased by approximately 253 per cent to an estimated USD 6.6 billion in the current year (January-September), compared to an estimated USD 2.6 billion in the same period last year," Mohindroo said.
According to data shared by ICEA, India's electronics exports to the US increased by more than 300 per cent from an estimated USD 1.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated USD 4.5 billion in 2022.
The bilateral electronics trade between India and the US has also seen an impressive rise of 84 per cent, with the current estimate standing at USD 9 billion during January-September 2023 from an estimated USD 4.9 billion in the same period preceding fiscal.
In August 2023, ICEA launched the Indo-US Task Force for Electronics with a mission to increase the bilateral electronics trade from USD 8.4 billion in the last fiscal to an ambitious USD 100 billion in a decade.
"The Indo-US Task Force for Electronics is not just about numbers. It's about setting a precedent. With the current trade estimated at USD 9 billion in 9 months, we have seen good improvement. Our goal now is to capitalise on this momentum and significantly elevate our position in the US electronics market," Indo-US Task Force on Electronics Chairman RS Sharma said.
The share of electronics imports from China into the US has decreased from an estimated 46 per cent in 2018 to an estimated 24 per cent in January-September 2023. 2018 was the year when 25 per cent tariffs on many Chinese goods were imposed by the US. These are famously known as the 'Trump Tariffs'.

Also Read

ICEA urges govt to rethink new laptop, tablet and PC import policy

High tariffs impair India's global edge in smartphone sector: ICEA

Flying high: Phone exports near FY23's tally in just 9 months of FY24

With localisation, electronics manufacturing to be $115 bn in 2024: Report

'Duty cut on mobile phone inputs to boost local production, boost exports'

Co-living operators look to expand, open more centres to tap rising demand

Pharma industry seeks incentives for R&D, conducive policies in Budget

In FY24, Centre may not overshoot its borrowing target in bond market

No headway on digital competition law as committee terms ends

TN delegation to showcase talent pool, robust infrastructure at Davos meet

Meanwhile, Vietnam and Taiwan have experienced the most significant rise among exporting countries from 2018 to 2022, their exports to the US soared 420 per cent and 239 per cent, respectively.
Mohindroo said the US has really walked the talk on this critical geopolitical issue by diversifying supply chains.
"The surge in India's electronics exports to the US highlights our potential in the global electronics market. This strategic partnership has the profound potential to shape the global electronics trade. A particularly promising area is smartphone exports, where we see the potential for 5x growth in the next 3-5 years," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electronics Exports growth United States Trade exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon