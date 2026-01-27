India-EU FTA: New Delhi gets no concessions on CBAM regulations

New Delhi did not receive concessions on the European Union’s (EU) carbon regulations as part of the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations that were concluded between the two sides.

India, however, has secured a commitment that any CBAM flexibility offered to any other country will also apply to Indian exporters. Government officials said that the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) regulation — which came into force on January 1 — was one of the toughest issues in the talks, as Brussels was unwilling to give any country-specific flexibility or exemption.

The FTA also provides for a rebalancing of rights in case the EU’s measures under this regulation impair pact benefits to Indian firms or if it fails to establish the grounds for the same.

CBAM, aimed at preventing ‘carbon leakage’, is a tool to put a fair price on the carbon emitted during the production of carbon-intensive goods that are entering the EU. Under the regulation, imports of more than 50 tonnes of cement, iron and steel, aluminium, fertiliser, electricity and hydrogen require an authorisation at the time of import. The measure, however, is not India-specific and will be applicable to all countries.

A technical group will be set up to help Indian companies get their carbon data verified and better understand EU rules. This could allow India’s future carbon pricing system to be recognised and avoid double taxation.

“Under the FTA, there are certain provisions that we have agreed under CBAM. One, a technical dialogue has been agreed to be set up, which will address the pathway for our industries to access the market despite the CBAM regulation. We will be working together to see that the verifiers for CBAM in India are also accredited by the EU agency, so that our industry is able to access them,” the commerce secretary told reporters on Tuesday.

“We will also be working together to see and understand the technical processes through which CBAM measurement will be done in both the economies. This group will also ensure that whatever Indian carbon trading system comes into the future will be accounted for and plugged into their system, to see that the industry which is part of the carbon trading pricing ecosystem in India is accounted for its payments here,” Agrawal said.

A government official said there is a non-violation clause to protect India’s interests against any new measures. “We do have a non-violation clause also in the agreement. If a new measure comes later which nullifies concessions to us under the FTA, we do have consultation rights, and if the consultation does not yield any result, we do have rebalancing rights,” the official said.

India is also seeking improved and higher access to tariff-free EU steel import quotas as an FTA partner.

India’s request came against the backdrop of the European Council adopting its mandate to negotiate with the European Parliament on the regulation addressing the negative trade-related effects of global overcapacity on the EU steel market. The new regulation is designed to replace the existing steel safeguard measure, which is due to expire on June 30. The Council’s mandate strikes a balance that aims to maintain the necessary high level of protection for the European steel industry.