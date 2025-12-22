Monday, December 22, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India regains favour, China slips to underweight allocation: BofA survey

India regains favour, China slips to underweight allocation: BofA survey

BofA's Asia Fund Manager Survey shows India regaining a mild overweight as a diversification play against AI-led markets, while China slips to underweight on stalled momentum

Artificial Intelligence

India is serving as a diversification play against AI-driven markets, the survey said, adding that it has slowly climbed back to a mild overweight position.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is serving as a diversification play against artificial intelligence (AI)-driven markets. It has slowly climbed back to a mild overweight position, according to the Asia Fund Manager Survey.
 
Why does the BofA survey say India is regaining favour? 
India is serving as a diversification play against AI-driven markets, the survey said, adding that it has slowly climbed back to a mild overweight position.
 
Why does Japan remain the top Asia-Pacific preference in the survey? 
However, Japan remains the favourite in the Asia Pacific region, topping preference rankings since its inclusion in October 2023.

Also Read

Kris Singh, Holtec International

N-legislation SHANTI has solved 3rd-party liability issue fully: Kris Singhpremium

Gopi Sirineni, founder, president and CEO of Axiado

Axiado raises over $100 million to scale AI-driven security globally

Year Ender 2025: Tracing the rise of AI assistants

Year ender 2025: Tracing rise of AI assistants from reactive to proactive

ChatGPT's voice feature

ChatGPT Mac app users won't be able to use 'Voice' after Jan 15: Here's why

security camera, surveillance, crime, video

How thieves used Google Maps to carry out robberies in three states

 
What does the survey say about Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s policy impact? 
 
The survey said views on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s policy impact remain positive, with short-term pullbacks in equity markets largely seen as healthy consolidation for the continuation of the rally.
 
Why has China slipped to underweight in the BofA survey? 
Regarding China, the survey said growth momentum has stalled following six months of improving sentiment since Trump’s Liberation Day shocker. Though the long-term structural view is no longer grim, valuations are no longer supportive, and investors are likely to await concrete signs of stimulative policy before adding exposure, the survey said.
 
“Household risk appetite is waning, with a shift toward saving rather than investing. Consequently, allocations have slipped to underweight,” BofA said in a note.
 
Which other markets are fund managers positive on, despite volatility? 
The survey further said fund managers remain positive on Taiwan and Korea.
 
“Despite recent volatility, AI, internet, anti-innovation, and Korea’s corporate value-up programme continue to dominate positioning,” the brokerage noted.

More From This Section

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC keeps Powergrid tender ban on KEC in abeyance, allows bids

Universal Music, Devraj Sanyal

India's paid music market to hit high notes in next 5 yrs: Universal Musicpremium

holiday travel health tips

Thailand pips UAE to emerges as top New Year destination for Indians

artificial intelligence, AI,

India Inc believes AI enhances productivity, quality of work: EY report

corporate deals

M&As, PE bets and big exits: How India's corporate story unfolded in 2025

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology News Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon