Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's retail REIT market may hit Rs 80,000 crore by 2030: Anarock

India's retail REIT market may hit Rs 80,000 crore by 2030: Anarock

Indian retail Reit market expected to be worth Rs 60,000-80,000 crore by 2030

real estate, realty firms

The shift will be supported by the consolidation of quality retail assets, steady consumer spending, and rising urban incomes.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is set to witness the emergence of two to three retail real estate investment trusts (REITs) over the next three to five years, as the retail REIT market is projected to reach Rs 60,000–80,000 crore by 2030, according to a report by Anarock.
 
This would represent about 30–40 per cent of India’s overall REIT market, which is expected to be valued at Rs 2 trillion by 2030.
 
As of mid-October 2025, the total REIT market capitalisation stands at approximately Rs 1.67 trillion, with retail REITs accounting for around 15 per cent of the market value.
 
Retail REITs to drive next phase of real estate growth
   
While India’s REIT ecosystem remains dominated by commercial office assets, Anarock said the next wave of growth would come from retail malls, shopping centres, and mixed-use developments.

Also Read

workplace, office

Office leasing up 40% in H1 2025, Bengaluru, Pune lead demand: Anarock

realty sector, real estate

Steady buyer sentiment drives Mumbai property registrations to H1 2025 highpremium

Office, Office space

South Indian cities dominate GCC office leasing in Q1 CY25: Report

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Anarock's FY25 revenue rises 33% on higher property consultancy fees

office space

Bengaluru leads office space commitment by corporates in Oct-Mar: Anarock

 
The shift will be supported by the consolidation of quality retail assets, steady consumer spending, and rising urban incomes.
 
Anuj Kejriwal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Anarock Retail, said: “Currently, out of the five listed REITs in India, four are office-focused and only one — Nexus Select Trust — is retail-centric. However, with grade A malls now maturing into stable, income-generating assets, 2–3 retail REITs are expected to launch over the next 3–5 years.”
 
“Our estimate of the Indian retail REITs’ potential to become a Rs 60,000–80,000 crore market in the next five years assumes only partial listings of various institutional portfolios,” Kejriwal added.
 
Major institutional players in India’s retail segment
 
Currently, major institutional players in India’s retail real estate include Blackstone-backed Nexus Malls, The Phoenix Mills, K Raheja Corp, DLF, Pacific, and Lakeshore, all of which have sizable mall portfolios.
 
By 2030, the top five mall owners are expected to control 60 per cent of the overall organised retail stock, with new retail REITs further institutionalising the market.
 
“Retail is no longer just an afterthought in Indian real estate portfolios. It is now edging closer to centre-stage, under the spotlight as a resilient, high-yield asset class that is finally ready for institutional scale and public markets,” Kejriwal said.
 
Tier-II cities emerge as new retail growth hubs
 
The report noted that tier-II cities such as Indore, Coimbatore, Surat, Bhubaneswar, and Chandigarh are witnessing the entry of institutional developers for the first time.
 
Developers including Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates, and Nexus Malls are expanding aggressively in these high-income, consumption-driven clusters.
 
New mall projects averaging 1–1.2 million square feet (msf) are being planned, with entertainment, food and beverage (F&B), and lifestyle retail together accounting for nearly half of the new mall space.
 

More From This Section

The stock of the second-largest electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player by market capitalisation, Kaynes Technology India, is up 10 per cent from its monthly lows. This was on better than expected June quarter performance, strong order flows a

Kaynes Semicon rolls out first Made-in-India chips module, sent to US firm

cinema hall. theatre

From streaming to theatres: How platforms are reaching Indian moviegoers

realty sector, real estate

Festive surge: MahaRERA approves 405 realty projects across Maharashtra

Warehouse, Gati Warehouse, Warehouses, storage facility

Fresh supply of industrial, warehousing spaces up 6% in Jan-Sep: Colliers

Modi Trump

'Consumer interest priority': Govt on Trump's claim on Russian oil purchase

Topics : Anarock Property retail market India’s retail market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon