Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Kaynes Semicon rolls out first Made-in-India chips module, sent to US firm

Kaynes Semicon rolls out first Made-in-India chips module, sent to US firm

About 900 intelligent power modules (IPMs) were dispatched to AOS, a Sunnyvale-based company that designs, develops, and supplies a wide range of power semiconductors globally

The stock of the second-largest electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player by market capitalisation, Kaynes Technology India, is up 10 per cent from its monthly lows. This was on better than expected June quarter performance, strong order flows a

The Sanand OSAT facility was set up under the India Semiconductor Mission 1.0 (ISM) with a central government investment of ₹1,653.5 crore | Representative Picture

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kaynes Semicon’s outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, rolled out India’s first commercially packaged multi-chip module (MCM), which was dispatched early Wednesday to Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOS) in California, The Economic Times reported.
 
About 900 intelligent power modules (IPMs) were reportedly dispatched to AOS, a Sunnyvale-based company that designs, develops, and supplies a wide range of power semiconductors globally.
 
An intelligent power module (IPM) is an electronic chip that packs together parts used to control and protect the flow of electricity. It helps make devices like motors run more smoothly and efficiently while saving space and simplifying power control.
   
The Sanand OSAT facility was set up under the India Semiconductor Mission 1.0 (ISM) with a central government investment of ₹1,653.5 crore, and manufacturing at the company's pilot line commenced in April this year. 

Also Read

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro gains 3%, nears record high; what's driving infra stock?

Broadcom

Broadcom to launch Thor Ultra networking chip, intensifying Nvidia rivalry

semiconductor, chip

2D materials: India's chance to leapfrog in the semiconductor racepremium

Rahul Garg, founder & CEO, Moglix

Moglix adopts supply-chain hedging as India eyes chip self-reliancepremium

Nvidia

China tightens chip import checks to curb reliance on Nvidia, US tech

 
Raghu Panicker, CEO, Kaynes Semicon, said, "This is a one-of-its-kind module, with 17 dies inside, six IGBTs, two controller ICs (integrated circuit), six FRDs (fast recovery diode), and three diodes, placing it among the most advanced in this domain. German chip company Infineon remains a market leader in this segment."
 
He further added that companies are thinking of doing a single die packaging. However, Kaynes has delivered a multi-chip module. "This is a complex chip that we assembled, tested for quality, marked and packaged for AOS, and rolled out from our Sanand OSAT. We have a capacity to do 3,000 pieces per day. We will send another shipment next month," he added.
 
Kaynes Semicon ties up 100% of capacity with global, Indian firms: CEO
 
In September, Business Standard reported that Kaynes Semicon has tied up 100 per cent of its capacity of around 4.6 billion chips per annum with global and Indian companies. These companies included Infineon, with which Kaynes announced a strategic tie-up to develop and launch India's first MEM chips, a crucial component in next-generation wearable technology.
 
Another big player included Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOS), with which it inked a five-year agreement to offtake chips.
 
Kaynes Semicon received the central government's approval under the Indian Semiconductor Scheme in September 2024. The project involves an investment of about ₹3,300 crore and is designed to produce up to six million chips per day. Earlier this month, the company delivered its first paid, India-made chip prototype to AOS. 
 
Next phase of Semicon Mission, DLI revamp in works: PM Modi
 
Earlier in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 10 semiconductor projects worth $18 billion are underway, adding that the country is advancing towards the next phase of the India Semiconductor Mission and revamping the design-linked incentive scheme to tap the ₹1 trillion global chip market.

More From This Section

cinema hall. theatre

From streaming to theatres: How platforms are reaching Indian moviegoers

realty sector, real estate

Festive surge: MahaRERA approves 405 realty projects across Maharashtra

Warehouse, Gati Warehouse, Warehouses, storage facility

Fresh supply of industrial, warehousing spaces up 6% in Jan-Sep: Colliers

Modi Trump

'Consumer interest priority': Govt on Trump's claim on Russian oil purchase

Foxconn invested $230 million in a housing project for its Sriperumbudur factory workers in Tamil Nadu | File Photo: Reuters

India's housing market gets 'premium', with surging value despite sales dip

Topics : semiconductor Made in India semiconductor industry BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon