Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / India's high tax curbing soft drinks segment reach potential: ICRIER report

India's high tax curbing soft drinks segment reach potential: ICRIER report

Currently, carbonated or aerated beverages are placed in the highest GST slab of 28 per cent with a compensation cess of 12 per cent, irrespective of their sugar or fruit content

cocacola, pepsi, Softdrink

Consumers, globally and in India, are shifting towards low-sugar and no-added sugar varieties of beverages amid heightened health awareness | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Carbonated soft drinks segment in India is unable to reach its potential in terms of scale expansion due to barriers such as high taxation under the GST regime despite government's initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', according to a report by economic think tank ICRIER.

The cross-country comparative data on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB) taxes collated by the World Bank shows that India has one of the highest tax rates for carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) at a total tax rate of 40 per cent as of 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Over 90 per cent of countries that tax SSBs have a lower tax rate than India, as per the report titled 'Carbonated Beverages Industry in India: Tax Policy to Promote Growth, Innovation and Investment'.

 

Consumers, globally and in India, are shifting towards low-sugar and no-added sugar varieties of beverages amid heightened health awareness.

"The CSD market is also changing from its traditional high sugar carbonated beverages to low-sugar and fruit-based and/or flavoured carbonated drinks to zero-sugar aerated water, catering to changes in consumers' choice for healthier options and government policies like layered-sugar-based taxes," the report said.

Producers, across the globe, are reformulating their products to meet consumer demand, and these are supported through government policies and both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives. In India too, producers are re-examining their product portfolios and coming up with products like zero-calorie, low/no sugar content.

"However, despite government initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the CSD segment is unable to reach its potential in terms of scale expansion due to barriers such as the high tax brackets and compensation cess under the GST regime, implemented since 2017," it said.

More From This Section

Highway, Road

Domestic road logistics industry revenues likely to grow up to 9%: ICRA

Flipkart

Karnataka HC halts CCI probe against Flipkart, Amazon over procedural error

PremiumHousing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Affordable housing supply in India's top 6 cities slows to a trickle

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai's) latest push to review its existing spam regulations and expand the definition of “commercial communications” is driven by an urgent need to tighten controls on autodialers or robocallers, and bulk

DoT launches new system to stop fraudulent international calls with telcos

warehouse

Warehousing space demand may dip this year to 45 mn sq ft: Report

Currently, carbonated or aerated beverages are placed in the highest GST slab of 28 per cent with a compensation cess of 12 per cent, irrespective of their sugar or fruit content.

"The high tax of 40 per cent, irrespective of sugar content, is making it difficult for innovative firms to come up with low-sugar varieties and scale up and existing firms to invest in product reformulation," the ICRIER report said.

Citing cross-country comparative data on SSB taxes collated by the World Bank, the report said India has one of the highest tax rates for CSDs at a total tax rate of 40 per cent as of 2023. Over 90 per cent of countries that tax SSBs have a lower tax rate than India.

The Indian CSDs market is relatively small. It generated revenue worth USD 18.25 billion in 2022, and grew at a CAGR of 19.8 per cent between 2017 and 2022.

Pointing out that India is one of the largest global producers of fruits such as mango, banana, guava, papaya, sapota, pomegranate, and lime, and sugar, which in some cases are used in the CSD category, the report said,"It has the potential to be used in greater capacity, if the right policies promote their uses in CSDs."

However, India is not among the top global manufacturers of CSDs, and the processing of CSD products in the country is much below its potential. The varieties are also much fewer than is available in other developing countries such as Thailand or the Philippines, it added.

"While the Indian consumer wants to experiment with different products such as low-sugar CSDs or fruit-based CSDs, and startups are trying to come up with new products, investment, product varieties and innovation is much lower in CSDs in India," it said.

Thus, India lags behind several other developing countries in terms of the revenue generated by the CSD market. Consequently, the sector's potential to attract investment and create jobs, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities, remains unexplored, it noted.

"This is primarily because of treatment of this sector as a high tax revenue earner previously by the states through their state excise and now by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, which has recommended a high tax and cess on CSDs," the report said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Neeraj Chopra after winning silver medal at Paris Olympics (Pic-Twitter)

Brand value of Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker skyrockets after Olympic success

Coca Cola coke

Bottler Coca Cola HBC beats revenue estimate for Q1 on strong demand

pepsi, coke, coca-cola, beverage, soft drinks

Cola, beverage, ice cream makers expect surge in sales as temperature soars

Congress BJP flags

LIVE news: Assembly exit polls predict Congress to form govt in Haryana, NC alliance leads in J&K

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Amethi murder case: Prime accused Chandan shifted to jail in Raebareli

Topics : Soft drinks Taxation Indian tax reform Make in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon