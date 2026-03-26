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India's housing affordability likely to stabilise this year: CBRE

Rising household incomes and moderating property price growth are expected to ease EMI burdens and improve homebuying conditions across major cities, the report said

Housing

CBRE said the residential sector recorded more than 270,000 units each in new launches and sales in 2025.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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Home affordability in India’s top cities is expected to stabilise between 2026 and 2028, supported by rising household incomes and favourable policy conditions, according to CBRE’s Housing Affordability Index.
 
The report noted that, for the first time since 2021, household income growth is expected to outpace property price appreciation, easing the burden on homebuyers.
 
“India's housing market is at a structural inflection point… The convergence of monetary easing, moderating price appreciation, and rising household disposable incomes is expected to cushion home buying conditions,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairperson and chief executive officer, India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.
   
The index tracks the equated monthly instalment (EMI)-to-income ratio across six cities — Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune — and across income brackets of ₹40 lakh, ₹75 lakh and ₹1 crore annually.
 
Between 2021 and 2024, the share of income spent on EMIs rose across all segments due to higher interest rates and faster property price growth.

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However, from 2026 onwards, the EMI-to-income ratio is expected to stabilise, indicating improved and steady affordability across cities and income groups.
 
CBRE said the residential sector recorded more than 270,000 units each in new launches and sales in 2025.
 
While sales volumes declined by around 8 per cent, sales value rose by about 15 per cent, reflecting a shift towards higher-value housing.
 
The premium and luxury segment accounted for around 27 per cent of total sales, with growth of over 30 per cent year-on-year. Supply also expanded significantly, with around 52,000 luxury units launched during the year.
 
The report noted that the sub-₹45 lakh affordable housing segment remains constrained due to rising input costs and the withdrawal of targeted fiscal incentives.
 
CBRE suggested that policy recalibration — including revisiting price and area ceilings and restoring incentives — could help revive the segment and add about 60,000 units annually.
 
“The anticipated stabilisation in affordability… will be a vital catalyst in sustaining this momentum,” said Gaurav Kumar, managing director and co-head, capital markets and residential services, India, CBRE.
 

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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