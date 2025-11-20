Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's palm oil imports to rebound from 5-yr low on competitive prices

India's palm oil imports to rebound from 5-yr low on competitive prices

The increase in purchases by the world's largest buyer is likely to reduce stocks in key producing countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia and lend support to benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures

Palm oil

The country's palm oil imports in the 2025/26 marketing year, which started on November 1, could rise to 9.3 million metric tons, from last year's 7.58 million tons, the lowest in five years, said Asthana, who is also the CEO of Patanjali Foods Ltd.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's palm oil imports are expected to rebound by nearly 20 per cent in the new marketing year, driven by competitive pricing that is helping the tropical oil regain market share, the head of an industry body said on Thursday.
 
The increase in purchases by the world's largest buyer is likely to reduce stocks in key producing countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia and lend support to benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures.
 
"Palm oil prices have become competitive relative to other oils after the recent decline, and that will drive import demand," Sanjeev Asthana, president of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), said in an interview with Reuters.
   
The country's palm oil imports in the 2025/26 marketing year, which started on November 1, could rise to 9.3 million metric tons, from last year's 7.58 million tons, the lowest in five years, said Asthana, who is also the CEO of Patanjali Foods Ltd.
 
Palm oil imports fell 15.9 per cent in the previous marketing year as the oil traded at a premium to rival soyoil for much of the period.

Also Read

Palm oil

India's palm oil imports hit four-month low as soyoil gains preference

Palm oil

Shifting 16.08 mn hectares paddy land to oil palm can lower India's imports

Palm oil

India's August palm oil imports hit 1-year high on festive demand

Palm oil

Indian importers ramping up oil purchases ahead of festival season: IVPA

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Kandla Port vows to ease vessel congestion for smooth edible oil imports

 
But palm oil is now trading at a discount of about $100 per tonne to soyoil and more than $200 to sunflower oil, encouraging refiners to book shipments for the coming months, dealers said.
 
Soyoil imports in the new season are expected to slightly exceed last year's record 5.47 million tons. Sunflower oil purchases are projected to fall between 2 million and 2.5 million tons from 2.9 million tons a year earlier as crop damage in the Black Sea region lifted prices, Asthana said.
 
India's total edible oil imports in the new season are expected to climb to a record 16.5 million to 17 million tons due to rising consumption, compared with 16 million tons last year, he added.
 
The SEA on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Oils, Seeds and Fats Associations to strengthen knowledge exchange between the two industry bodies and help prevent trade disputes arising during imports, he said.

More From This Section

5G network

India to surpass 1 billion 5G subscribers by 2031 as global coverage widens

global capability centres, GCC

Tamil Nadu, ANSR sign MoU to accelerate GCC growth and global investments

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

India's solar module sector faces shake-up as overcapacity looms: Icra

anti obesity drugs, weight loss

Rising GLP-1 use drives metabolic testing boom in India's diagnostics

senior citizens, elderly

Elderly will account for 25% of India's pharma market in 2-3 decades

Topics : Industry News Palm oil imports India oil imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleGPS SpoofingBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon