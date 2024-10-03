Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / India's Sept palm oil imports hit 6-month low on price rise, say dealers

India's Sept palm oil imports hit 6-month low on price rise, say dealers

The drop in imports of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil brought down the country's total edible oil imports by 31 per cent to 1.06 million tons, as per dealers' estimates

Palm oil

India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while it imports soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's palm oil imports in September fell by nearly a third compared to the previous month, hitting a six-month low as a surge in tropical oil prices made it more expensive than rival oils, forcing refiners to postpone purchases, five dealers said.
 
Lower purchases by the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils could lead to higher stocks of palm oil in key producers Indonesia and Malaysia, weighing on benchmark futures.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Palm oil imports fell 34 per cent in September from the previous month to 530,000 metric tons, according to estimates from dealers.
 
"Palm oil became more expensive than soybean oil and sunflower oil last month. Simultaneously, India increased import duties, prompting some refiners to cancel contracts," said Sandeep Bajoria, CEO of Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage.
 
Palm oil typically trades at a discount to soft oils, but it is currently being offered at a premium over the soft oils for October shipments.
 
In mid-September, India raised the basic import tax on crude and refined edible oils by 20 percentage points.
 

More From This Section

coal sector

Coal production from captive, blocks rises 32% to 79.72 mn MT in H1

PremiumHousing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Affordable housing supply in India's top 6 cities slows to a trickle

salary, salary hike

Salaries in India to rise 9.5% in 2025, led by engineering, mfg hikes: Aon

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Housing sales rise 5% across top 8 cities in July-Sept: Knight Frank

AI

62% of Indian professionals agree AI crucial for career: LinkedIn survey

Soyoil imports in September fell 15 per cent from a month ago to 388,000 metric tons, while sunflower oil imports plunged 49 per cent to 145,000 metric tons, the lowest in 10 months, dealers said.
 
The drop in imports of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil brought down the country's total edible oil imports by 31 per cent to 1.06 million tons, as per dealers' estimates.
 
India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while it imports soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.
 
Industry body the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) is likely to publish its data on September imports by mid-October.
 
"Palm oil imports are likely to improve in October because of festive season. We could see shipments of more than 750,000 tons," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Palm oil

Palm oil loses position as world's cheapest edible oil as output shrinks

Palm Oil, India Palm Oil,

Indian refiners cancel palm oil contracts on duty hike, price rise

Palm oil, edible

India palm oil output to triple in 6 years as farmers plant more: Agrovet

Palm Oil, India Palm Oil,

Palm oil imports in Aug fall over a quarter as buyers shift to soyoil

Palm Oil, India Palm Oil,

India's July palm imports surge, near one-year high on festive demand

Topics : Palm oil imports Indian palm oil imports Palm Oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon