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India, South Korea discuss cooperation in digital governance, AI

The discussion came up during a meeting between Republic of Korea Minister of Interior and Safety Yun Hojung and Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh

MoS Jitendra Singh holds a bilateral meeting with South Korea Interior and Safety Minister Yoon Ho-joong during the latter's visit to India, in New Delhi. (@DrJitendraSingh/X via PTI Photo)

MoS Jitendra Singh holds a bilateral meeting with South Korea Interior and Safety Minister Yoon Ho-joong during the latter's visit to India, in New Delhi. (@DrJitendraSingh/X via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 4:44 PM IST

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India and South Korea on Saturday discussed possible cooperation between the two countries in digital governance, e-government, public administration, capacity building and citizen-centric service delivery.

The discussion came up during a meeting between Republic of Korea Minister of Interior and Safety Yun Hojung and Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

The two leaders, accompanied by respective delegations, held bilateral talks lasting over an hour, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Singh said that the ministries concerned of both the countries are in active discussion for finalisation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in the field of public administration and government innovation.

 

Discussions between the two sides focused on strengthening collaboration in areas such as digital transformation of government services, application of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, in public administration, capacity building of civil servants, citizen participation in governance, and best practices in public grievance redressal systems, it said.

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Welcoming the Korean delegation, Singh highlighted India's significant strides in digital governance, public service delivery, and grievance redressal mechanisms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union minister said India and Korea are both vibrant democracies with shared values, heritage and commitment to rule of law.

He said that both the countries are bound together by the historical ties of the marital connection between Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya and King Suro of then Gaya's confederacy and stressed that the strong bonds still have great resonance.

Singh also talked about the recent visit of President Lee Jae Myung that has led to forward-looking outcomes across key sectors including trade and investment, ports and maritime affairs, digital and fintech, science and technology, culture, sports, etc.

He highlighted Indiaas initiatives such as CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) portal, Digital Life Certificate for pensioners and the use of technology-enabled governance platforms to improve service delivery and transparency.

The Korean side shared experiences in smart governance, digital public services, and disaster and safety management, the statement said.

Both the sides also emphasised the importance of strengthening people-to-people contacts and institutional partnerships to address emerging governance challenges.

Referring to the bilateral talks being held on the eve of International Yoga Day, the minister said that Yoga is gaining popularity in the Republic of Korea (RoK), and invited the Korean delegation to participate in the Yoga celebrations.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to enhancing IndiaaRepublic of Korea cooperation for promoting efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric governance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

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